The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

US stocks end higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks closed higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index to another record high and out of the red for the week.

The benchmark index rose 0.5%, led by gains in health care and technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Bond yields mostly fell despite a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month. Consumer prices rose 5% in May, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2008 and more than economists had expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45% from 1.49% a day earlier.

