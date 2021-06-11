Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

List of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

The Associated Press

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

A list of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Carrie Underwood and John Legend, "Hallelujah"

— Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

— Male video of the year: Kane Brown, "Worship You"

— Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

— Breakthrough video of the year: Dylan Scott, "Nobody"

— Collaborative video of the year: Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

— CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, "The Other Girl" (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)

— Best family feature: Taylor Swift, "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)"

— CMT Equal Play Award: Linda Martell

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0