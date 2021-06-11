VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about Chamber benefits. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

JUNE 11-13

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series in Centennial Park features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-6 p.m. Free, family and dog friendly. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Dunking for Dementia

Proceeds from Dunking for Dementia, featuring a long list of locals willing to get wet for a good cause, and lunch go to Veranda Ministries, a nonprofit organization that devotes its energy to advocating for the senior adult population and helping families address the needs of their loved ones. 9-11 a.m. 650 Nashville Pike, Suite 7A, Gallatin. Fee: $5 throw and $10 lunch. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speakers Hilary Bonham, Goodall Homes, Michael Bates, Gallatin Housing Authority, Clay Haynes, 106 Public Square and JP Powell, Southeastern Building Corporation will discuss building, housing and development. Moderated by Rosemary Bates, Gallatin Economic Development, and Josh King, Gallatin Planning Department. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration deadline is noon Friday, June 11. Members $18 for early registration, $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. Non-members $25. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Nashville CEO Club

Annual kickoff meeting featuring Barbara Corcoran, CEO, Barbara Corcoran Inc on entrepreneurship; Steve Wozniak, co-founder, Apple, on innovation; Lisa Dennison, chairman, Sotheby’s on diversity; John Mackey, CEO, Whole Foods on culture. There also will be a panel discussion on “Best Ideas to Accelerate Diversity and Inclusion” featuring Dennison; Christine Nashik, CEO, DHL Express; Lou Aversano, Global Chief Brand Officer, CIGNA; Natalie Hsieh, vice president, ING. Another panel, “The Roles of Leadership in Shaping Organizational Culture,” will feature Julia Stewart, former CEO, Dine Brands/IHOP; Francis Allen, CEO, Checkers; Shenan Murphy, CEO, Colliers; Theodora Berenson, director, CBS; Karen Jenkins, senior director, Capital One. 1-4:30 p.m. web-only. Information

Intro Nashville

Opening Reception with Steve Turner, Market Street Enterprises, to be held virtually via Zoom. 4:15-5:30 p.m. Information

JUNE 15-19

Sumner County Fair

Carnival only for 2021. Sumner County Fairgrounds, 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. 5-11 p.m. daily. Fee: $5-20.

WENDESDAY, JUNE 16

GYP Let’s Get Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professionals to help grow your network. This event takes place monthly at various locations. Dos Bros, 1650 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Young Professionals on Location

A guided tour of the new Franklin Innovation Center is the agenda for this month. 9-10:30 a.m. Center for Innovation, 423 S. Margin Street. Fee: Free. Information

COVID-19 Vaccines & the Workplace

Join Burr & Forman’s Emily Mack for a discussion on COVID-19 vaccine for your workforce. She’ll discuss what you can/can’t ask, what you can/can’t do, how to deal with non-vaccinated employees, mandates, incentives and other practical concerns. 10 a.m. Virtual event via Zoom. TN Chamber Members $29, Non-Members $49. Event information will be sent after registration. Information

Dog Days of Summer

Visit the Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, with your favorite pup. This after-hours event allows visitors to enjoy live music, local wine and beer from Natchez Hills Winery and more than 1,000 acres to enjoy. The mansion will not be open for this event. 5-8 p.m. Fee: $18. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. Additional dates: Information

Kingston Springs City Commission

Meetings are open to the public. Town Meeting Hall, 420 N. Main Street, Kingston Springs. 7-8:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Nashville Farmers’ Market Night Market

Night Market features live music, restaurants and shops staying open until 9 p.m. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Information

Gallatin Farmers Market Moonlight Market

The Moonlight Market at the Gallatin Farmers Market is presented by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gallatin Farmers Market. This outdoor market has a focus on local makers, vintage, and vinyl and takes place on the third Friday April-November. 6-9 p.m. Free. Information

JUNE 18-20

Used Book Sale

Friends of the Williamson County Public Library used book sale Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Friends member preview Friday 9-10 a.m. Sunday is the $10-per-bag sale all day. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers, and bags can be filled to the top for $10. Information: library.friends@williamsoncounty-tn.gov, 615 595-1250, ext. 1182

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Davidson County Republican Party

Southeast Conservatives Breakfast Club. Guest Speaker: Don Barnett, The Tennessee Star. Cameron Park Office Center, 211 Donelson Pike, Suite 12. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. 8-9 a.m. for socializing with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Information