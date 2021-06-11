VOL. 45 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 11, 2021
Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about Chamber benefits. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
JUNE 11-13
Musicians Corner
This annual free concert series in Centennial Park features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-6 p.m. Free, family and dog friendly. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Dunking for Dementia
Proceeds from Dunking for Dementia, featuring a long list of locals willing to get wet for a good cause, and lunch go to Veranda Ministries, a nonprofit organization that devotes its energy to advocating for the senior adult population and helping families address the needs of their loved ones. 9-11 a.m. 650 Nashville Pike, Suite 7A, Gallatin. Fee: $5 throw and $10 lunch. Information
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon
Speakers Hilary Bonham, Goodall Homes, Michael Bates, Gallatin Housing Authority, Clay Haynes, 106 Public Square and JP Powell, Southeastern Building Corporation will discuss building, housing and development. Moderated by Rosemary Bates, Gallatin Economic Development, and Josh King, Gallatin Planning Department. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration deadline is noon Friday, June 11. Members $18 for early registration, $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. Non-members $25. Information
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Nashville CEO Club
Annual kickoff meeting featuring Barbara Corcoran, CEO, Barbara Corcoran Inc on entrepreneurship; Steve Wozniak, co-founder, Apple, on innovation; Lisa Dennison, chairman, Sotheby’s on diversity; John Mackey, CEO, Whole Foods on culture. There also will be a panel discussion on “Best Ideas to Accelerate Diversity and Inclusion” featuring Dennison; Christine Nashik, CEO, DHL Express; Lou Aversano, Global Chief Brand Officer, CIGNA; Natalie Hsieh, vice president, ING. Another panel, “The Roles of Leadership in Shaping Organizational Culture,” will feature Julia Stewart, former CEO, Dine Brands/IHOP; Francis Allen, CEO, Checkers; Shenan Murphy, CEO, Colliers; Theodora Berenson, director, CBS; Karen Jenkins, senior director, Capital One. 1-4:30 p.m. web-only. Information
Intro Nashville
Opening Reception with Steve Turner, Market Street Enterprises, to be held virtually via Zoom. 4:15-5:30 p.m. Information
JUNE 15-19
Sumner County Fair
Carnival only for 2021. Sumner County Fairgrounds, 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. 5-11 p.m. daily. Fee: $5-20.
WENDESDAY, JUNE 16
GYP Let’s Get Lunch
Join Gallatin Young Professionals to help grow your network. This event takes place monthly at various locations. Dos Bros, 1650 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Young Professionals on Location
A guided tour of the new Franklin Innovation Center is the agenda for this month. 9-10:30 a.m. Center for Innovation, 423 S. Margin Street. Fee: Free. Information
COVID-19 Vaccines & the Workplace
Join Burr & Forman’s Emily Mack for a discussion on COVID-19 vaccine for your workforce. She’ll discuss what you can/can’t ask, what you can/can’t do, how to deal with non-vaccinated employees, mandates, incentives and other practical concerns. 10 a.m. Virtual event via Zoom. TN Chamber Members $29, Non-Members $49. Event information will be sent after registration. Information
Dog Days of Summer
Visit the Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, with your favorite pup. This after-hours event allows visitors to enjoy live music, local wine and beer from Natchez Hills Winery and more than 1,000 acres to enjoy. The mansion will not be open for this event. 5-8 p.m. Fee: $18. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. Additional dates: Information
Kingston Springs City Commission
Meetings are open to the public. Town Meeting Hall, 420 N. Main Street, Kingston Springs. 7-8:30 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Nashville Farmers’ Market Night Market
Night Market features live music, restaurants and shops staying open until 9 p.m. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Information
Gallatin Farmers Market Moonlight Market
The Moonlight Market at the Gallatin Farmers Market is presented by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Gallatin Farmers Market. This outdoor market has a focus on local makers, vintage, and vinyl and takes place on the third Friday April-November. 6-9 p.m. Free. Information
JUNE 18-20
Used Book Sale
Friends of the Williamson County Public Library used book sale Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Friends member preview Friday 9-10 a.m. Sunday is the $10-per-bag sale all day. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers, and bags can be filled to the top for $10. Information: library.friends@williamsoncounty-tn.gov, 615 595-1250, ext. 1182
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Davidson County Republican Party
Southeast Conservatives Breakfast Club. Guest Speaker: Don Barnett, The Tennessee Star. Cameron Park Office Center, 211 Donelson Pike, Suite 12. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. 8-9 a.m. for socializing with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. Information