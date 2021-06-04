Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Titans, Williamson County start girls' flag football league

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Williamson County to start the first interscholastic girls' flag football league starting in spring 2022.

The Titans announced Tuesday that nine teams will play a six-week, eight-game season starting in March. All teams will qualify for the league championship tentatively set to be played at Nissan Stadium in May.

Darrin Joines, district athletic director for Williamson County schools, said this will be a pilot program for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association to gauge interest in the sport for future expansion.

The TSSAA will advise on officiating, planning and other areas. NFL FLAG also will help the program with training and guidance as it tries to expand women's flag football across the country.

