The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Stocks end mostly higher; Wendy's becomes latest meme stock

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Major indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street, thanks largely to gains in a handful of Big Tech companies.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, while investors' attention turned to huge gains in a new batch of "meme" stocks favored by online investors, including Wendy's and Clover Health.

The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, rose 10.8% after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly.

Treasury yields fell.

