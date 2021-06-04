Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021
Stocks end mostly higher; Wendy's becomes latest meme stock
The Associated Press
Updated 3:18PM
Major indexes closed mostly higher on Wall Street, thanks largely to gains in a handful of Big Tech companies.
Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, while investors' attention turned to huge gains in a new batch of "meme" stocks favored by online investors, including Wendy's and Clover Health.
The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, rose 10.8% after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly.
Treasury yields fell.