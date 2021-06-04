Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Tennessee anglers can fish without paid license on Saturday

Updated 7:10AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's annual free fishing day is Saturday.

Each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers one day when anglers can fish without a paid license in the state's public waters, agency-owned and -operated lakes and state park facilities.

The TWRA says it annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. However, some privately owned lakes and ponds continue to charge during free fishing day, the agency said. Interested anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

Many events are returning this year following cancellations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A list of events being held on free fishing day can be found on the TWRA's website.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0