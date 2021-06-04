Hearings set for 2 Tennessee men charged in Capitol riot

VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Two Tennessee men face hearings this week after their recent arrests on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together. Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds, The Tennessean reported.

Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property. A criminal complaint said Parks allegedly walked out of the building with a handheld metal detector wand picked up from a table near an entrance.

The FBI arrested Baggott on May 30 in Murfreesboro while Parks was arrested Thursday in Columbia, prosecutors said.

A virtual hearing is scheduled before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for Baggott and on Wednesday for Parks.

At least 13 others from Tennessee are charged in the investigation into the deadly riot.