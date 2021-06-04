Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Hearings set for 2 Tennessee men charged in Capitol riot

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Two Tennessee men face hearings this week after their recent arrests on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors accuse Matthew Baggott and Stewart Parks of entering the building together. Both were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds, The Tennessean reported.

Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property. A criminal complaint said Parks allegedly walked out of the building with a handheld metal detector wand picked up from a table near an entrance.

The FBI arrested Baggott on May 30 in Murfreesboro while Parks was arrested Thursday in Columbia, prosecutors said.

A virtual hearing is scheduled before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for Baggott and on Wednesday for Parks.

At least 13 others from Tennessee are charged in the investigation into the deadly riot.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0