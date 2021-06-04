Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale

The Associated Press

Updated 3:30PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by more declines in big technology companies and putting the S&P 500 in the red for the week.

The benchmark index gave up 0.4% Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple, Amazon and other tech heavyweights.

Investors are still keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which would especially hurt tech sector stocks whose values have soared in recent years.

AMC went on another wild ride after executing a big stock sale, closing down 18% after being down even more during the day.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0