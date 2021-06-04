Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021
Stocks end lower on Wall Street; AMC sinks after stock sale
The Associated Press
Updated 3:30PM
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by more declines in big technology companies and putting the S&P 500 in the red for the week.
The benchmark index gave up 0.4% Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple, Amazon and other tech heavyweights.
Investors are still keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which would especially hurt tech sector stocks whose values have soared in recent years.
AMC went on another wild ride after executing a big stock sale, closing down 18% after being down even more during the day.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%.