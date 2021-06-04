Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Accelerator aims to grow tech companies in East Tennessee

Updated 10:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of Tennessee System are partnering with Techstars to launch a startup accelerator that aims to grow 30 technology companies over three years.

Techstars' Industries of the Future Accelerator will specialize in startups that solve problems using a variety of things including clean energy, artificial intelligence and digital currency, the Knoxville News Sentine l reports.

Leaders at the East Tennessee facilities say partnering with a firm that has helped startups grow into billion-dollar ventures is the beginning of a larger plan for the area to become a national destination for entrepreneurs, investors and a skilled workforce.

"We believe this is a start of a future collaboration," UT System President Randy Boyd told Knox News. "Working together, we can make a profound impact in the community. I think Techstars is a great project by itself, but maybe the bigger story is this new degree of collaboration between these three organizations."

The three entities will share the $9 million cost of the accelerator.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0