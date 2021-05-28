Stocks manage modest gains overall; AMC nearly doubles

VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, with help from technology stocks. Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%.

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a "meme" stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors.

Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.