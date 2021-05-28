Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Stocks manage modest gains overall; AMC nearly doubles

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, with help from technology stocks. Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%.

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a "meme" stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors.

Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0