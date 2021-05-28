Teacher training bill enacted but gov won't sign; cost cited

VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has let legislation expanding school district training program options for current teachers become law without his signature, saying it's only due to cost discrepancies.

Last week, the Republican wrote to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally that a legislative cost projection was amended from several hundred thousand dollars to "not significant."

Lee wrote that the estimate wasn't changed after his administration provided evidence of implementation costs.

Lee complimented efforts to "cut back red tape and ensure more qualified professionals can teach our students." The law sponsored by Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver and Sen. Janice Bowling, both Republicans, becomes effective in July 2022.

Since taking office in 2019, Lee has signed all but a few bills, without vetoing any.

He didn't sign online-only sports betting in 2019 over opposition to expanded gambling.

He also didn't sign a 2020 resolution ratifying a 911 surcharge increase from $1.16 to $1.50.