Gibson Garage opens June 9 with concert

VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

Gibson, the iconic, American instrument brand based in Nashville, is debuting the Gibson Garage, which it bills as the “ultimate guitar experience.”

The 8,000-square-foot shop will officially open to the public June 9 at historic Cummins Station, located on 209 10th Avenue South.

The opening includes a global virtual concert “Gibson Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit Gibson Gives” airing worldwide at 6:30 p.m. via Gibson TV.

The new Gibson Garage allows fans to explore and shop the collections, experience live music performances, catch a taping of the award-winning Gibson TV series and explore generations of music history including the stories behind the music with captivating, interactive installations and programming.

“The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience where our past, present and future comes to life for fans and artists right here in Music City,” says James “JC” Curleigh, CEO of Gibson Brands. “This is also our opportunity to contribute to the amazing music and guitar culture that we’ve been a part of for over a century. We can’t wait to share the Gibson Garage with our fans and future fans.”

The Gibson Garage includes a state-of-the-art stage for live and virtual livestreaming concert performances, a custom shop that allows customers to build their own guitar, historical and celebrity memorabilia displays, a repair and restoration center and a public retail shopping experience across Gibson, Gibson Acoustic, Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie and KRK.

Fans also can buy limited-edition guitars, instruments, gear, accessories and apparel.

Dover Motorsports closes on property sale

Dover Motorsports, Inc. has announced it has closed on the sale of approximately 350 acres of property near the Nashville Superspeedway.

The sale is pursuant to an agreement with an entity owned by Panattoni Development Company.

Proceeds from the sale, less closing costs, were approximately $14.35 million. The purchaser had previously paid Dover Motorsports a $500,000 deposit that was credited to the purchase price. Net proceeds after taxes are estimated to be approximately $12 million.

None of the acreage sold extends to the land where the superspeedway is located, and the company continues to hold approximately 650 acres of commercial real estate, including the superspeedway.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motor sports and its subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway.

TrailRunner expands to Nashville market

TrailRunner International is opening an office in Nashville.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, TrailRunner is a global strategy and communications advisory firm with offices in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Shanghai and Truckee, California.

“Nashville has a fantastic talent base and thriving economy, and the city reflects the very best in leadership,’’ says Jim Wilkinson, founder of TrailRunner International.

Sarah Grubbs, director at TrailRunner International and a Nashville native, has relocated from the firm’s New York office to open and serve as the head of the Nashville office. Grubbs brings many years of experience in crisis communications, financial communications and journalism, having formerly worked at Burson Cohn & Wolfe and NBC San Diego.

Grubbs will be joined by Johanna Hoopes, managing director for TrailRunner International, who brings with her 15 years of experience in international public affairs, crisis communications, brand building and storytelling. Before TrailRunner, Hoopes spent more than a decade in China building a Shanghai-based public relations and event management firm, and as a journalist for Forbes China.

TrailRunner International is hiring at all levels for its Nashville office.

Steeplechase will sell beer, wine in infield

Iroquois Steeplechase officials say beer and wine will be available for purchase in the infield this year at five “Taverns on the Turf.”

Patrons on the hillside will have access to two full-service bars. The 80th Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase will be held Saturday, June 26, at Percy Warner Park. It is normally held in early May, but was postponed this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The taverns will be strategically placed throughout the venue for easy accessibility for all ticket holders.

REALM makes Columbia purchase

REALM has purchased a 100-acre ranch and premier event venue in Columbia, the company’s 12th transaction of the year.

The company is a preeminent real estate investment firm, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs and high-net-worth individuals. With offices in San Diego and Nashville, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience spanning 25 years.

In conjunction with the purchase, REALM has leased the property to Anchor Ranch, which is managed by Anchor Events, an industry-leading special event and production company with an emphasis on highly conceptual and visually stunning experiences. Anchor Ranch intends to renovate and operate the property as a world class event venue. Additionally, Anchor Events will be headquartered on-site and will lend its unique design and fabrication capabilities to Anchor Ranch and its events.

Travis King, founder and CEO of REALM says, “We are excited to be associated with such a great project and beautiful property. We look forward to Anchor transforming Anchor Ranch into an elite event venue that will continue to add vibrancy and special experiences to the Nashville community.”

Helicopter company moving to Macon County

Safari Enterprises, a helicopter manufacturer, is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Lafayette in Macon County from Marianna, Florida.

A manufacturer of two-seater helicopter kits, the company expects to invest $7.5 million and create 85 jobs in Macon County.

As phase one of the relocation, the company will build a 16,000-square-foot facility at the Lafayette Municipal Airport. Phase two will include construction of additional buildings to accommodate for future growth. The company manufactures and sells “home build” helicopter manufacturing kits for aviation enthusiasts with an in-house build option for those uncomfortable with the building process.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in the Upper Cumberland region, resulting in 3,700 job commitments and nearly $450 million in capital investment.

Delivery Dudes becomes part of delivery.com

Delivery Dudes of Franklin is joining delivery.com and will continue to provide local online food and alcohol ordering and delivery in Brentwood, Franklin, Thompson Station and Spring Hill.

The market is now available on the delivery.com website and app. delivery.com now connects more than two and a half million customers and corporate clients to more than 19,000 restaurants, liquor stores, dry cleaners and other local businesses in 2,500 cities and growing.

Customers who live in Franklin and the surrounding area can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants and liquor stores for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings such as a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants and liquor stores, order tracking and a loyalty program that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

Corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

Axios to deliver local news in Nashville

Axios is expanding its local media coverage to Nashville.

By the end of 2021, Axios says it will expand Axios Local into eight additional cities with daily morning newsletters covering the most consequential news and developments unfolding in each of the cities. This expansion builds on the success of the initial local launches.

Each of these local newsletters will deliver original reporting, scoops and local coverage worthy of readers’ time and curate the best in local reporting.

Axios bills itself as a digital media company delivering breaking news and insights to help readers and viewers get smarter, faster across topics including politics, tech, business, media, science and the world. It is based in Arlington County, Virginia and was founded in 2016 and launched the following year by former Politico journalists Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz.