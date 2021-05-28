Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Major indexes struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street after giving up an early gain.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Tuesday as losses for technology and health care companies offset gains in other sectors. Elsewhere, the Nasdaq fell 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-company stocks, rose 1.1%.

The back-and-forth trading came as investors returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.

AMC jumped more than 22% after the movie theater operator announced a stock sale.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.61%.

