VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates
The Associated Press
Updated 3:13PM
Major indexes struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street after giving up an early gain.
The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Tuesday as losses for technology and health care companies offset gains in other sectors. Elsewhere, the Nasdaq fell 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-company stocks, rose 1.1%.
The back-and-forth trading came as investors returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
AMC jumped more than 22% after the movie theater operator announced a stock sale.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.61%.