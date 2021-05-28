Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Major indexes struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street after giving up an early gain.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Tuesday as losses for technology and health care companies offset gains in other sectors. Elsewhere, the Nasdaq fell 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-company stocks, rose 1.1%.

The back-and-forth trading came as investors returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.

AMC jumped more than 22% after the movie theater operator announced a stock sale.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.61%.