VOL. 45 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 4, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Cyber Security for Small Business, featuring speaker Kevin Varpness, supervisory special agent, FBI Memphis field office. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Friday, 8-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Breakfast at American Legion, Post 17

Enjoy breakfast and support local veterans. 1140 South Water. Fee: $6 donation. 7-10 a.m. Information: 615 452-0590

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Judge Joel Perry. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking 8:30 a.m. Meeting 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Vintage Baseball

Enjoy a game with the home team, Cumberland Club of Nashville. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: June 27, July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 7

Cheatham County School Board

Public forum is the first item on the agenda (lasting no more than 30 minutes) followed by the regular meeting. Ashland City Elementary School, 108 Elizabeth Street, Ashland City. 7-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street. 6-8 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

Cheatham County Public Library, 186 County Services Drive, Ashland City. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Information: 615-792-3623

Pleasant View City Council

Monthly meetings are open to the public. Pleasant View City Hall (courtroom), 1008 Civic Court. 7-8 p.m. Information

JUNE 10-11

Nashpreneurs Conference: Innovate Now

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce joins small business leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives for an interactive two-day Innovate Now event. This virtual conference takes place using Zoom. Attendance is complementary, but registration is required. Zoom details will be sent with registration confirmation. 9 a.m.-noon each day. Information

JUNE 11-13

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series in Centennial Park features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-6 p.m. Free, family and dog-friendly. Information