VOL. 45 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 21, 2021
Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery
The Associated Press
Updated 3:20PM
U.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.
A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick's Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results.
The S&P 500's gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks.
Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.