VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Preds Party in the Park. A viewing party at Music City Walk of Fame Park beside Bridgestone Arena to cheer on the Predators in their first-round playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The game will be shown on a large screen, and food and beverage s will be available for purchase. The free party begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts at 8:30. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Good Morning Gallatin

State legislative wrap-up with Sen. Ferrell Hyde, Rep. William Lamberth, Rep. Teri Lynn Weaver and Rep. Johnny Garrett. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Registration required for this event. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Market Day at the Gallatin Farmers Market

Find vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey, jams and jellies and more. Located just off the Square in Downtown Gallatin. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

MONDAY, MAY 31

Memorial Day Remembrance Program

Join Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 240 for a program to commemorate Memorial Day. The keynote speaker will be Bill Robinson, the longest-held prisoner of the war at 7.5 years. 11 a.m.-noon. Sumner County Veterans Park, Sumner County Administrative Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Bicentennial Mall 25th Anniversary Celebration

Special guests, live music and a 25-cannon salute are highlights of the 10 a.m. event.

One-Hour Wonder

Quarterly lunch-n-learns focus on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month, an investment panel featuring Todd Johnson of Edwards Jones and Jeannie Gregory or State Farm Insurance. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. A virtual option is also available for this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Young Professionals will meet for coffee and conversation at The Klatch, 562 S. Water Avenue. Mike Donahue, founder and director of Value-Up, will be guest speaker. Fee: Free, but members pay for their coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information

Member Connect! Leads Exchange

Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. Lunch will not be provided, feel free to bring your own. A members-only event. The Power Room at Williamson Inc., 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630.Registeration needed to attend. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Gallatin Young Professionals

Off The Clock with GYP gives members the opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses. Jeannie Gregory with State Farm Insurance will host the event, with proceeds going to Children Are People, a local nonprofit. Cherokee Stake House and Marina, Highway 109 S., Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Cyber Security for Small Business. The featured speaker will be Kevin Varpness, supervisory special agent, FBI Memphis field office. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 8-9 a.m. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Guest speaker: Judge Joel Perry. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Fee: free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30. Meeting begins at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information