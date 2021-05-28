Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2021

|727 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/12
|Gep X Bell Road LLC
|Passco Overlook Dst
|$73,400,000
|200 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/22
|Williams Portfolio 20 LLC
|Atlas Germantown LLC
|$33,600,000
|223, 237, 239 4th, 218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 411, 417 Union
|Nashville
|37219
|4/5
|Newco Arc LLC
|Arcade Co Inc
|$28,000,000
|1600 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|4/28
|Cherner Esc Germantown LLC
|Evergreen At Werthan LLC
|$21,250,000
|721 Madison
|Madison
|37115
|4/5
|721 Madison Square LLC
|Madison Square Partners LP
|$18,000,000
|500 Cheyenne
|Madison
|37115
|4/8
|Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC
|Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC
|$14,503,813
|825 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|4/30
|Sai Daya Investment LLC
|Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk & Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Inv LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP
|$11,800,000
|831 Glastonbury
|Nashville
|37217
|4/13
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Southwood Park Partners
|$10,000,000
|490, 520 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|4/6
|Op 490 Metroplex Property LLC
|Hca Realty Inc
|$6,000,000
|11 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|4/8
|Charles Property Partnership
|11 Music Circle South LLC
|$5,500,000
|809 Edgehill
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|Reservoir Zone 3 LLC
|Park At Hillside LLC
|$5,123,596
|5410 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/5
|Dry Fork Properties LLC
|Paradigm Property Partners
|$5,000,000
|118 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/21
|118 12Th Avenue LLC
|Kbh One LLC
|$5,000,000
|2500 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|4/28
|Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 46 Dst
|Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC
|$3,850,000
|7655 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|4/14
|Lowe Orlando Branch LLC
|Bellevue Village Shopping Center II GP
|$3,575,000
|2200 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|4/26
|Cbee Holdings LLC
|Trammell Revocable Trust
|$3,300,000
|363 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|4/8
|Octane Partners WBR LLC
|Spiva Family Partners
|$3,200,000
|633 Green, 3426 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|4/26
|West Green Land Partners LLC
|West Green Land Partners LP
|$3,000,000
|120 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|4/1
|Airpark Property LLC
|Tsrp 10003 LLC; Turner Smsg LLC
|$2,715,000
|437 Enos Reed
|Nashville
|37210
|4/13
|Penske Truck Leasing Co LP
|Westfall-Odell Motors Inc; Jebb Realty Co
|$2,500,000
|801 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|4/19
|Allstar Properties Tn GP
|Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G
|$2,500,000
|5605, 5607 Ohio
|Nashville
|37209
|4/5
|Proctor Marble & Granite LLC
|Hashtag LLC
|$2,000,000
|701 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Circle South Lafayette LLC
|Naile Cheryl Ann Executrix; Smith Thomas Preston Estate
|$1,615,000
|3021 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/8
|Lyova LLC
|Bernard Gary; Bernard Jacqueline; Bernard Gary R; Bernard Jacqueline R
|$1,600,000
|4803 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/9
|Hdf Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Peach James L Sr; Peach Venetia K
|$1,475,000
|5866, 5916 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|4/19
|Real Estate Solutions Group LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$1,365,000
|8617 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|4/30
|Stonemeade Stream Farm LLC
|Sutton Bret; Sutton Bret Charles
|$1,302,500
|7300 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/28
|Rabah Investment Properties LLC
|Pruitt John M
|$1,300,000
|821 Shelby
|Nashville
|37206
|4/1
|Tennessee Voices For Children Inc
|3Ls Properties Inc
|$1,150,000
|1104 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/21
|466 Crescent Investors I LLC
|Soltani Brothers GP
|$1,100,000
|123 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|4/26
|Four Square Realty LLC
|Kent Jonathan M
|$1,085,000
|3012 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|4/8
|Chana LLC
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,000,000
|1510 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|4/27
|Fairmont North Partners LLC
|Sacks Kenneth; Sacks Mary Lisa Gaston
|$925,000
|2605 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|4/16
|Integrity Properties Trust
|Pearson Tony
|$900,000
|7305 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|4/19
|Red Group LLC
|Clayton Hc Inc
|$900,000
|0 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|4/1
|E3 Construction Bd Capital LLC
|Hpa Inv LLC
|$900,000
|900, 904 Weeping Willow
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|4/20
|Warren Thomas Lee; Welshans H Wilson
|Binkley Margie H; Binkley Richard C
|$860,000
|726 Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|4/19
|Horton Alden III
|Revocable Horton Living Trust
|$853,239
|750, 754 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|4/15
|KJJc Properties LLC
|Douglas Village LLC
|$800,000
|1101 Holly
|Nashville
|37206
|4/6
|Cole Pamela; Maples Leigh
|Keenum Thomas D Jr
|$800,000
|241 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|4/12
|Tle 241 Ohb LLC
|Ann H Miller Irrevocable Trust; Miller Ann Harkey
|$750,000
|0 Clay Lick
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/22
|Bowden David
|Duke Gloria J Estate; Testamentary Trust Under Last Will & Testament Of Gloria J Duke
|$699,000
|12452 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|4/13
|McAdams Richard
|Kensal Green LLC
|$695,000
|475 Ezell
|Nashville
|37217
|4/20
|Mobile Materials Nashville LLC
|Halloran Mike
|$600,000
|2312 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37208
|4/23
|Wisdom Rock LLC
|Walter Colson Paint & Body Shop Inc
|$550,000
|1300 Dickerson
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|4/22
|Drowns Timothy
|Eddies Wholesale Supply LLC
|$525,000
|727, 729, 733 Calhoun
|Nashville
|37210
|4/14
|Hasan Akrem
|White Bobbie Renee; White Johnny Ray
|$500,000
|141 Charles E Davis
|Nashville
|37210
|4/6
|Jdg Inv LLC
|Alabarati Jamal S; Saba Mohamed Abdo; Muhsin Tom
|$490,000
|619 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|4/20
|Tpa Iv LLC
|Branstetter Legacy Partners LLC
|$485,000
|306 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|4/8
|Klw Partners LLC
|Gustafson David; Gustafson Jennifer
|$474,000
|136 Main
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|4/1
|Scott Commercial Properties LLC
|Edward J Hunter Testamentary Trust
|$458,500
|3113 Cliff
|Nashville
|37218
|4/30
|Barnes Michael D
|Rhythm Homes & Dev LLC
|$450,000
|1527 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|4/15
|Edwards Hayley Shannon
|Riverside East Dev LLC
|$421,300
|1206 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/28
|Littell Gregory
|Wade Stacie R; Hall Stacie
|$415,000
|4019 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/7
|Kah V LLC
|Ingram Glennda; Ingram Robert F
|$350,000
|541 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|4/27
|Davenport Candice Marie; Davenport Ian Parker
|King Charles; King Valerie
|$334,900
|0 Asheford
|Antioch
|37013
|4/1
|SDH Nashville LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$332,000
|2124 Burns
|Nashville
|37216
|4/12
|Cassell Jane Ellen; Cassell Jerry Caleb
|Sheats Sandra; Mitchell Laura
|$332,000
|2124 Burns
|Nashville
|37216
|4/8
|Cobb Silas; Taylor Erin M
|Sheats Sandra; Mitchell Laura
|$330,000
|451 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|4/12
|Gallagher Thomas W; Gallagher Thomas Wes
|JMM LLC
|$330,000
|943 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|4/21
|Milligan Lisa D
|Murray Michael Jordan
|$320,000
|1527 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|4/26
|Brown Laura A
|Riverside East Dev LLC
|$315,000
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|4/30
|Hornbeam Properties LLC
|Hatzell Kelsey B; West Jenny
|$307,490
|500 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|4/23
|Monday Wendy
|Mattingly Ashley Simpson; Mattingly Philip Jr
|$300,000
|1004 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|4/14
|Harris Anderson E Jr; Wallace Elonda Marie
|Ohlmann Jake W
|$293,400
|2844 Greer
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|4/30
|Rogers Christine
|Quinn Judi; Quinn Robert
|$274,000
|4100 Crystal Spring
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/6
|Smith Michelle L; Smith William T
|Bush Dorothy M; Goot Dorothy M
|$260,000
|409 31st
|Nashville
|37209
|4/27
|Smith Gilbert N
|Abaco Mini 6 LLC; Atlantic Mini 4/6 LLC; Crow Mini 6 LLC; Atlantic/Mini Storage #6 LLC; Pdk-Tn I LLC
|$250,000
|0 Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|4/13
|Fulgenzi Colin; Fulgenzi Danielle
|Garland Michael Bradley; Valdovinos Audrey Elizabeth Garland
|$242,500
|245 Foster
|Nashville
|37207
|4/20
|245 Foster St Trust
|Church at Settle Court
|$240,000
|3517 Old Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|4/20
|Joelton Inv LLC
|Campbell Linda J
|$220,500
|5333 John Hager, 3323 Earhart
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|4/16
|Battista Dana; Kenney Miranda B
|Basham Susan A; Basham William R
|$218,250
|52 Industry
|Nashville
|37210
|4/19
|Neal Mark
|Perkins Kevin
|$210,000
|224, 226 Camelot
|Nashville
|37221
|4/5
|Moore Amy; Moore Robert Scott
|Mattox Kelly Estate; McKinnis Mel Noel; McKinnis Melony; Wilson Christie
|$200,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|4/21
|McConville Kay S
|Baymar Family Trust Agreement
|$199,500
|0 Pulley
|Nashville
|37214
|4/5
|Fed Dev LLC
|Francis Faith D
|$190,000
|900 19th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/5
|Park Olivia
|Thompson Sarah Rodenhauser
|$189,999
|715 Mercer
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/7
|Swodeck Julia Kate
|Collins Mary-Anne
|$187,000
|5405, 5407 Hickory Park
|Antioch
|37013
|4/29
|Butler Carol; Butler George
|Willoughby Wesley
|$177,500
|108 Bush
|Nashville
|37217
|4/22
|Granite & Stone Design Inc
|Randall House Publications of the National Association Of Free Will Baptists Inc
|$170,000
|204 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|4/21
|Mitchell Leslie; Mitchell Steve
|Olympus Rentals LLC
|$165,000
|4553 Sulphur Creek
|Nashville
|37218
|4/8
|Boes Meg Cameron; Frazier Drew Charles
|Blachon Gregoire S; Fitzpatrick Katherine
|$160,000
|171 Old Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|4/12
|Hudson Robert
|Esparza Jesus
|$160,000
|2213 Gains
|Nashville
|37207
|4/27
|Cornerstone Inv Inc
|Nashville realty group.Com LLC
|$156,250
|2305 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|4/29
|Summit Builders Corp
|Morris Lester
|$150,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/5
|Morales Luis Fernando
|Taylor Barbara L; Taylor Bradley L
|$140,000
|0 Albion
|Nashville
|37209
|4/23
|Albion Partners LLC
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian
|$140,000
|941 Allen
|Nashville
|37214
|4/1
|INTRA Inc
|Roufail Sherif
|$140,000
|5461 Clarksville
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/15
|Esquibel Chelsea Danielle; Esquibel Tonya
|Brownlee Timothy A Sr
|$118,000
|1332, 1334 Bellshire Terrace
|Nashville
|37207
|4/19
|Bennett Deidre L; Cartwright Benjamin T; Wagner Joshua Daniel
|Thompson Lynda L; Thompson Mark R Jr
|$102,050