Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 28, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2021

Updated 9:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, April 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
727 Bell Antioch 37013 4/12 Gep X Bell Road LLC Passco Overlook Dst $73,400,000
200 Madison Madison 37115 4/22 Williams Portfolio 20 LLC Atlas Germantown LLC $33,600,000
223, 237, 239 4th, 218, 226, 230, 234, 238 5th, 411, 417 Union Nashville 37219 4/5 Newco Arc LLC Arcade Co Inc $28,000,000
1600 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 4/28 Cherner Esc Germantown LLC Evergreen At Werthan LLC $21,250,000
721 Madison Madison 37115 4/5 721 Madison Square LLC Madison Square Partners LP $18,000,000
500 Cheyenne Madison 37115 4/8 Royce Old Hickory Estates LLC Boggs Kurlander Steele LLC $14,503,813
825 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/30 Sai Daya Investment LLC Kahiman LLC; Linda F Reeder Clerk & Master; Nashville Hotels LLC; Patel Nanue; Patel Sanjabhai D; Prisha Inv LLC; Shiv Inv Group GP $11,800,000
831 Glastonbury Nashville 37217 4/13 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Southwood Park Partners $10,000,000
490, 520 Metroplex Nashville 37211 4/6 Op 490 Metroplex Property LLC Hca Realty Inc $6,000,000
11 Music Nashville 37203 4/8 Charles Property Partnership 11 Music Circle South LLC $5,500,000
809 Edgehill Nashville 37203 4/1 Reservoir Zone 3 LLC Park At Hillside LLC $5,123,596
5410 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 4/5 Dry Fork Properties LLC Paradigm Property Partners $5,000,000
118 12th Nashville 37203 4/21 118 12Th Avenue LLC Kbh One LLC $5,000,000
2500 Lebanon Nashville 37214 4/28 Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 46 Dst Kpcd LLC; Tyner Dev LLC $3,850,000
7655 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 4/14 Lowe Orlando Branch LLC Bellevue Village Shopping Center II GP $3,575,000
2200 8th Nashville 37204 4/26 Cbee Holdings LLC Trammell Revocable Trust $3,300,000
363 White Bridge Nashville 37209 4/8 Octane Partners WBR LLC Spiva Family Partners $3,200,000
633 Green, 3426 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 4/26 West Green Land Partners LLC West Green Land Partners LP $3,000,000
120 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 4/1 Airpark Property LLC Tsrp 10003 LLC; Turner Smsg LLC $2,715,000
437 Enos Reed Nashville 37210 4/13 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP Westfall-Odell Motors Inc; Jebb Realty Co $2,500,000
801 Old Hickory Madison 37115 4/19 Allstar Properties Tn GP Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G $2,500,000
5605, 5607 Ohio Nashville 37209 4/5 Proctor Marble & Granite LLC Hashtag LLC $2,000,000
701 Lafayette Nashville 37203 4/20 Circle South Lafayette LLC Naile Cheryl Ann Executrix; Smith Thomas Preston Estate $1,615,000
3021 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/8 Lyova LLC Bernard Gary; Bernard Jacqueline; Bernard Gary R; Bernard Jacqueline R $1,600,000
4803 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 4/9 Hdf Real Estate Holdings LLC Peach James L Sr; Peach Venetia K $1,475,000
5866, 5916 Pettus Antioch 37013 4/19 Real Estate Solutions Group LLC Green Trails LLC $1,365,000
8617 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 4/30 Stonemeade Stream Farm LLC Sutton Bret; Sutton Bret Charles $1,302,500
7300 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 4/28 Rabah Investment Properties LLC Pruitt John M $1,300,000
821 Shelby Nashville 37206 4/1 Tennessee Voices For Children Inc 3Ls Properties Inc $1,150,000
1104 18th Nashville 37212 4/21 466 Crescent Investors I LLC Soltani Brothers GP $1,100,000
123 11th Nashville 37206 4/26 Four Square Realty LLC Kent Jonathan M $1,085,000
3012 Gallatin Nashville 37216 4/8 Chana LLC HG Hill Realty Co LLC $1,000,000
1510 Buchanan Nashville 37208 4/27 Fairmont North Partners LLC Sacks Kenneth; Sacks Mary Lisa Gaston $925,000
2605 Lebanon Nashville 37214 4/16 Integrity Properties Trust Pearson Tony $900,000
7305 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 4/19 Red Group LLC Clayton Hc Inc $900,000
0 Monticello Nashville 37207 4/1 E3 Construction Bd Capital LLC Hpa Inv LLC $900,000
900, 904 Weeping Willow Gdlttsville 37072 4/20 Warren Thomas Lee; Welshans H Wilson Binkley Margie H; Binkley Richard C $860,000
726 Benton Nashville 37204 4/19 Horton Alden III Revocable Horton Living Trust $853,239
750, 754 Douglas Nashville 37207 4/15 KJJc Properties LLC Douglas Village LLC $800,000
1101 Holly Nashville 37206 4/6 Cole Pamela; Maples Leigh Keenum Thomas D Jr $800,000
241 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 4/12 Tle 241 Ohb LLC Ann H Miller Irrevocable Trust; Miller Ann Harkey $750,000
0 Clay Lick Whites Cr 37189 4/22 Bowden David Duke Gloria J Estate; Testamentary Trust Under Last Will & Testament Of Gloria J Duke $699,000
12452 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 4/13 McAdams Richard Kensal Green LLC $695,000
475 Ezell Nashville 37217 4/20 Mobile Materials Nashville LLC Halloran Mike $600,000
2312 Clarksville Nashville 37208 4/23 Wisdom Rock LLC Walter Colson Paint & Body Shop Inc $550,000
1300 Dickerson Gdlttsville 37072 4/22 Drowns Timothy Eddies Wholesale Supply LLC $525,000
727, 729, 733 Calhoun Nashville 37210 4/14 Hasan Akrem White Bobbie Renee; White Johnny Ray $500,000
141 Charles E Davis Nashville 37210 4/6 Jdg Inv LLC Alabarati Jamal S; Saba Mohamed Abdo; Muhsin Tom $490,000
619 McPherson Nashville 37221 4/20 Tpa Iv LLC Branstetter Legacy Partners LLC $485,000
306 Van Buren Nashville 37208 4/8 Klw Partners LLC Gustafson David; Gustafson Jennifer $474,000
136 Main Gdlttsville 37072 4/1 Scott Commercial Properties LLC Edward J Hunter Testamentary Trust $458,500
3113 Cliff Nashville 37218 4/30 Barnes Michael D Rhythm Homes & Dev LLC $450,000
1527 Riverside Nashville 37206 4/15 Edwards Hayley Shannon Riverside East Dev LLC $421,300
1206 9th Nashville 37208 4/28 Littell Gregory Wade Stacie R; Hall Stacie $415,000
4019 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/7 Kah V LLC Ingram Glennda; Ingram Robert F $350,000
541 Donelson Nashville 37214 4/27 Davenport Candice Marie; Davenport Ian Parker King Charles; King Valerie $334,900
0 Asheford Antioch 37013 4/1 SDH Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $332,000
2124 Burns Nashville 37216 4/12 Cassell Jane Ellen; Cassell Jerry Caleb Sheats Sandra; Mitchell Laura $332,000
2124 Burns Nashville 37216 4/8 Cobb Silas; Taylor Erin M Sheats Sandra; Mitchell Laura $330,000
451 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 4/12 Gallagher Thomas W; Gallagher Thomas Wes JMM LLC $330,000
943 Russell Nashville 37206 4/21 Milligan Lisa D Murray Michael Jordan $320,000
1527 Riverside Nashville 37206 4/26 Brown Laura A Riverside East Dev LLC $315,000
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 4/30 Hornbeam Properties LLC Hatzell Kelsey B; West Jenny $307,490
500 Madison Nashville 37208 4/23 Monday Wendy Mattingly Ashley Simpson; Mattingly Philip Jr $300,000
1004 1st Nashville 37201 4/14 Harris Anderson E Jr; Wallace Elonda Marie Ohlmann Jake W $293,400
2844 Greer Gdlttsville 37072 4/30 Rogers Christine Quinn Judi; Quinn Robert $274,000
4100 Crystal Spring Hermitage 37076 4/6 Smith Michelle L; Smith William T Bush Dorothy M; Goot Dorothy M $260,000
409 31st Nashville 37209 4/27 Smith Gilbert N Abaco Mini 6 LLC; Atlantic Mini 4/6 LLC; Crow Mini 6 LLC; Atlantic/Mini Storage #6 LLC; Pdk-Tn I LLC $250,000
0 Buffalo Nashville 37221 4/13 Fulgenzi Colin; Fulgenzi Danielle Garland Michael Bradley; Valdovinos Audrey Elizabeth Garland $242,500
245 Foster Nashville 37207 4/20 245 Foster St Trust Church at Settle Court $240,000
3517 Old Clarksville Joelton 37080 4/20 Joelton Inv LLC Campbell Linda J $220,500
5333 John Hager, 3323 Earhart Mt Juliet 37122 4/16 Battista Dana; Kenney Miranda B Basham Susan A; Basham William R $218,250
52 Industry Nashville 37210 4/19 Neal Mark Perkins Kevin $210,000
224, 226 Camelot Nashville 37221 4/5 Moore Amy; Moore Robert Scott Mattox Kelly Estate; McKinnis Mel Noel; McKinnis Melony; Wilson Christie $200,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 4/21 McConville Kay S Baymar Family Trust Agreement $199,500
0 Pulley Nashville 37214 4/5 Fed Dev LLC Francis Faith D $190,000
900 19th Nashville 37212 4/5 Park Olivia Thompson Sarah Rodenhauser $189,999
715 Mercer Hermitage 37076 4/7 Swodeck Julia Kate Collins Mary-Anne $187,000
5405, 5407 Hickory Park Antioch 37013 4/29 Butler Carol; Butler George Willoughby Wesley $177,500
108 Bush Nashville 37217 4/22 Granite & Stone Design Inc Randall House Publications of the National Association Of Free Will Baptists Inc $170,000
204 Woodruff Madison 37115 4/21 Mitchell Leslie; Mitchell Steve Olympus Rentals LLC $165,000
4553 Sulphur Creek Nashville 37218 4/8 Boes Meg Cameron; Frazier Drew Charles Blachon Gregoire S; Fitzpatrick Katherine $160,000
171 Old Hermitage Nashville 37210 4/12 Hudson Robert Esparza Jesus $160,000
2213 Gains Nashville 37207 4/27 Cornerstone Inv Inc Nashville realty group.Com LLC $156,250
2305 Buchanan Nashville 37208 4/29 Summit Builders Corp Morris Lester $150,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 4/5 Morales Luis Fernando Taylor Barbara L; Taylor Bradley L $140,000
0 Albion Nashville 37209 4/23 Albion Partners LLC Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian $140,000
941 Allen Nashville 37214 4/1 INTRA Inc Roufail Sherif $140,000
5461 Clarksville Whites Cr 37189 4/15 Esquibel Chelsea Danielle; Esquibel Tonya Brownlee Timothy A Sr $118,000
1332, 1334 Bellshire Terrace Nashville 37207 4/19 Bennett Deidre L; Cartwright Benjamin T; Wagner Joshua Daniel Thompson Lynda L; Thompson Mark R Jr $102,050

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0