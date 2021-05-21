Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

VOL. 45 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 21, 2021

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, giving up an early gain and losing momentum after a solid start to the week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. Gains by several Big Tech companies helped limit the loss in the Nasdaq to less than 0.1%. An index of small-company stocks fell 1%.

Banks and energy companies fell the most. Investors are still worried that rising inflation could eventually prompt central banks to withdraw help for the economy.

Homebuilders rose following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years.