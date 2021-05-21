Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 21, 2021

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row.

Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.

