VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

Stocks fall for a 3rd day; Bitcoin sinks after a wild ride

The Associated Press

Updated 3:20PM
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, extending the market's downturn to a third day.

The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped sharply in a surge of selling. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%. Bitcoin's price was down 7% to just over $40,000, according to the crypto news site Coindesk, having swung in a huge range of as low as $30,202 and as high as $43,621 over the past day.

The stock of the digital currency exchange operator Coinbase, whose website went down briefly in the morning, fell almost 6% and is down sharply from its IPO just over a month ago.

