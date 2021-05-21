VOL. 45 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 21, 2021

Preds Party in the Park. The Preds Party in the Park outdoor viewing parties will take place on before Game 3 and Game 4 (Sunday, May 23) of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Viewing parties for home playoff games are being hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena. The parties are free and open to the public. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food options will be available on site. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Full Moon Pickin’ Party Double Season Opener

Enjoy bluegrass music at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, May-October. Food from local food trucks and pets are welcome. Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 5-9 p.m. Adults $25, Ages 6-18 $10, children younger than 6 free. Information

Virtual Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected official focused on issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about Rutherford County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Bourbon & Bubbles

A tasting event at which attendees can sample bourbon, spirits, wine and more. Live music and food from area restaurants available to purchase. Attendees must be 21 or older. The Park at Harlinsdale. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Friends of Franklin Parks. Fee: general admission $79 plus fee and tax. VIP ticket $150 plus fee and tax. 5 p.m. Chairs available. No pets. Information

MONDAY, MAY 24

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition Meeting

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition is composed of diverse members ranging from businesses to nonprofit, civic organizations, local government, school systems, clergy, youth and many other sectors of our community. Anyone is welcome to meetings and to join. The David McCullough Community Room, 334 Frey Street. 6-7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Mission of American Red Cross

A virtual opportunity to learn about your local American Red Cross chapter and the five lines of service it provides. More than 90% of Red Cross service is provided by volunteers in every county. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Information

Slow Jammer’s Fun Jam

An inclusive, multi-level jam for all ages. Fiddle & Pick, 456 Hwy 70, Pegram. Every second and fourth Thursday of the month. 6-8:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Good Morning Gallatin

State Legislative Wrap Up with Sen. Ferrell Hyde, Rep. William Lamberth, Rep. Teri Lynn Weaver and Rep. Johnny Garrett. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Registration required for this event. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Vintage Baseball

It’s baseball season at the Hermitage. Enjoy a game with the home team, the Cumberland Club of Nashville. Games are free with ticket purchase to the Hermitage. Additional dates: June 27, July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Information