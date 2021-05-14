Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

Tennessee comptroller's office hires former US attorney

Updated 7:24AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee comptroller's office has brought former U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant on board to serve as chief investigative counsel.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower's office announced the hire Tuesday of the former head federal prosecutor in the Western District of Tennessee.

Dunavant was appointed by President Donald Trump and served as U.S. attorney from 2017 until 2021.

He was previously a Tennessee district attorney from 2006 until 2017 and worked in private practice from 1995 until 2006.

In the comptroller's office, Dunavant will work with Division of Investigations Director Jeff Puckett in investigating allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in government and other publicly funded entities.

