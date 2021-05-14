VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

A late drop leaves Wall Street indexes lower, led by tech Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading.

Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales.

AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications.

Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields held steady.