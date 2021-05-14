Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Smyrna plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at its assembly plant in Smyrna.

The first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility, which has nearly 7,000 employees, the company reports.

The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant since 2004.

The engine for the SUV is assembled at the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd.

The Pathfinder will be available in dealer showrooms in the U.S. and Canada starting this summer.

The Nissan plant opened in Smyrna in 1983 and produces about a half-dozen vehicle models.

