Stocks close higher with help from tech, still down for week

VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

Stocks closed higher for the second day in a row but still ended with a weekly loss after three sizable drops earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 1.5% Friday, but still lost 1.4% for the week. Another bounce back in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq 2.3% higher. Disney fell 2.6% after reporting lower revenue and missing forecasts for growth in subscriber additions to its video streaming service.

Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market.

Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%. Treasury yields mostly fell.