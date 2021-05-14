Roadtec to expand in Chattanooga, creating 128 new jobs

VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that Roadtec, Inc. will expand its operations in Chattanooga.

Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, along with Roadtec officials, said in a news release Wednesday that the $6.2 million expansion will result in 128 new jobs in Hamilton County.

Roadtec, an asphalt equipment manufacturer, is a subsidiary of Astec Industries. The company has operated in Chattanooga for 30 years.

Astec Industries manufactures more than 100 products from rock crushing and screening plants to hot mix asphalt, concrete plants, asphalt pavers and material transfer vehicles.

Over the last five years, Tennessee's economic agency has supported 40 economic development projects in Hamilton County.