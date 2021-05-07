Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

Tennessee waiting to administer vaccine to young teens

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's health agency says the state will wait for a recommendation from a federal vaccine advisory committee before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Earlier this week, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-old kids. The federal advisory panel is expected to meet Wednesday, meaning shots could be given to many of the nation's adolescents on Thursday.

"Pending that recommendation, we will coordinate with our approved vaccine providers across the state so that they can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds," said Sarah Tanksley, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health.

To date, more than 5 million vaccines have been distributed to the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36.1% of the Tennessee population has received at least one dose. Roughly 28% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

