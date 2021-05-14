Zeglarksi joins Frost Brown Todd

VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

Robert Zeglarksi, known for his work with clients in the technology, financial and entertainment industries, has joined Frost Brown Todd’s Nashville office as a member in the firm’s securities and corporate governance practice group.

Zeglarksi previously ran his own boutique practice advising public and private companies on formation, financing and growth strategies.

Zeglarksi advises financiers and alternative lenders that provide creatives with funds secured by tax incentives and intellectual property rights. He previously ran two gold mining exploration companies and uses that experience assisting precious metals mining companies go public in the U.S. and abroad.

He is a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned his J.D. from the Seton Hall University School of Law.

Bradley attorneys named to AHLA leadership posts

Four attorneys from the Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP Nashville office – Alé Dalton, Amy S. Leopard, Russell B. Morgan, Janus Pan – have been appointed to leadership positions with the American Health Law Association.

AHLA is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit educational organization devoted to legal issues in the health care field. Its mission is to provide a collegial forum for interaction and information exchange to enable its members to serve their clients more effectively; to produce the highest quality non-partisan educational programs, products, and services concerning health law issues; and to serve as a public resource on selected health care legal issues. Members practice in law and consulting firms, academic, in-house and in a variety of public-sector work settings and represent the entire spectrum of the health care industry.

Dalton will serve a two-year term on the Young Professionals Council. Her practice focuses on providing counsel during mergers and acquisitions.

Leopard will serve a second term on the board of directors and nominating committee at-large. Leopard regularly provides counsel to health care providers, entrepreneurs and service providers on licensing, payment, regulatory compliance, privacy and technology issues.

Morgan will continue to serve on the Dispute Resolution Service Council. He has extensive experience representing health care providers in all aspects of their business, including payor disputes, compliance issues, internal investigations, technology disputes and qui tam litigation.

Pan was appointed vice chair of the Regulation, Accreditation and Payment Practice Group. Pan assists health care entities in transactional and regulatory matters. She has advised clients on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and worked on hospital mergers and acquisitions.

Martineau joins FINN Partners

FINN Partners has hired Robert J. (Bob) Martineau, veteran environmental attorney and former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, as a senior partner, leading the agency’s burgeoning environment, energy and sustainability practice in the Southeast.

Martineau will lead a team of communications strategists for clients prioritizing sustainability throughout the 11-state Southeastern region. This Nashville-based environmental practice group counsels corporations forging leadership positions in the interrelated environmental, energy, social justice and sustainability areas that are shaped by rapidly evolving policy and climate issues. He also will work closely with the FINN Global Health Practice at the intersection of public and environmental health.

In addition to his cabinet-level position in Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration (2011-2018), he led the environmental practice group at Waller, was a senior attorney at the Environmental Protection Agency and co-edited the Clean Air Act Handbook.

Martineau also is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers and a former Board Member of The Climate Registry. Additionally, while leading TDEC, he served as president of the Environmental Council of the States, the group that unites the commissioners of environmental agencies for the 50 U.S states.

A published author, Martineau graduated from St. John’s University and earned his law degree from University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Tennessee and Ohio and is a member of the American Bar Association.

Raver named VU provost, vice chancellor

C. Cybele Raver, a psychologist who serves as deputy provost at New York University, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University.

Raver will begin her new role July 1. In NYU’s Office of the Provost, Raver has provided leadership for faculty, research and graduate student affairs for the past nine years and has played a key role in fostering interdisciplinary research across the university’s 19 schools and colleges. She also has served as the provost liaison overseeing NYU’s Center for Data Science, the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, as well as the Social Science Division and Graduate School within the university’s College of Arts & Science. During the past year, one of her main responsibilities has been helping lead NYU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including managing the university’s successful return to in-person classes in the fall.

Raver has been a faculty member at NYU for 13 years, most recently as a professor of applied psychology. Her research focuses primarily on early learning and development in the contexts of poverty and policy.

Before becoming deputy provost at NYU, Raver served as the university’s senior vice provost for academic analytics and graduate academic affairs, as well as its vice provost for faculty and research affairs. Before joining NYU in 2007, Raver held faculty positions at University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and at Cornell University’s Department of Human Development.

Raver holds a Ph.D. and a master’s in developmental psychology from Yale University and a bachelor’s from Harvard University.

Sanders launches Apartment Insiders

Nashville apartment industry veteran Joel Sanders has launched Apartment Insiders, a free apartment locating service serving the Nashville-area market.

Apartment Insiders helps connect prospective renters with the best apartment deals in and around Nashville using a hyper-personalized approach to match clients with a living space that fits their specific needs.

Sanders, who founded Nashville apartment locating company Apartment Locators in 2016, is an apartment industry veteran with a 16-year track record in all aspects of the operations, ownership and investment of apartments in the central United States.

Sanders recently exited Apartment Locators, which is now primarily owned and operated by two California-based investors with backgrounds in technology.

Prospective renters can begin the process at https://apartmentinsiders.com.

OneOncology appoints 2 new board members

OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, has appointed Natalie Dickson, M.D., president and chief medical officer for Tennessee Oncology, and Curtis Warfield, president and chief executive officer of Windham Advisors, a private equity and strategic advisory firm, to its board of managers.

Warfield also will chair OneOncology’s Audit and Compliance Committees.

At Tennessee Oncology, Dickson is focused on prioritizing quality initiatives, reducing unnecessary variation and analyzing and sharing performance metrics. Dickson also has maintained an active hematology-oncology practice for the past 22 years.

Warfield has served in senior roles with three Fortune 500 companies. In addition to his leadership role at Windham Advisors, he also is a board member of Texas Roadhouse, a publicly traded global brand, and chairman of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Warfield was a senior executive at HCA 1997-2016, holding a variety of roles, including chief executive officer of NPAS, a health care services company.

Other board members are Jeff Patton, M.D., CEO, David Chernow, chairman; former Sen. Bill Frist, M.D., Edward Licitra, M.D., Justin Sunshine, Jeff Vacirca, M.D. and Robbert Vorhoff.

Alive announces 3 new board members

Alive, the only nonprofit hospice provider in Middle Tennessee, has appointed Rob Jack, principal consultant of Rob Jack Consulting, Kerri McInnis, senior vice president of Pinnacle Financial Partners in Green Hills, and Jordan Kendig, operations director of leadership & organizational development at HCA Healthcare, to its board of directors to support its work of enhancing end-of-life care in Middle Tennessee.

Jack is a native Middle Tennessean with 23 years of senior management and consulting expertise across a variety of industries including consumer goods, education technology and health care. He serves as vice president of the board of directors of Conexión Américas, one of Alive’s community partners.

McInnis was recently appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to serve on Austin Peay State University’s board of trustees. McInnis also served on the APSU Foundation Board of Trustees and is a past member and founding board chairman of the APSU College of Business advisory board. She has served on several other boards, including the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Kendig serves on several boards, including the Nashville Healthcare Council, Leadership Health Care and Amputee Blade Runners. Board certified in health care management as an ACHE Fellow, Kendig is also a Project Management Professional and Certified Patient Experience Professional.