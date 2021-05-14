VOL. 45 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 14, 2021

C4N NASHVILLE. Residents from across the metropolitan area will be gathering virtually for a one-day training and networking event in which participants can gain knowledge, learn skills and connect with people who care about their neighborhood. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Red Cross’ mission

This is a virtual opportunity to learn about your local American Red Cross chapter and the five lines of service provided to the local community. More than 90% of Red Cross’ services are provided by volunteers in every county. Learn how to become involved. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Small Business Pop-up Market

Shop over a dozen small businesses. Women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories. Freshly baked goods, local craftsmanship, houseplants and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 122 N Water Avenue, Gallatin. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Chamber West: Spotlight on Education

Learn the five priorities from the Chamber’s education report, become engaged with various organizations improving Metro Nashville Public Schools and support initiatives within Metro Nashville Public Schools specifically in your neighborhood. Pre-registration is required. Event details for Zoom event will be sent in advance of event. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

United Way of Sumner County Golf Scramble

United Way of Sumner County will host its annual Charity Golf Scramble at The Links Course at Tennessee Grasslands. Registration is $150 per player, $600 per team of four. Proceeds from the charity tournament benefit the social service programs and help centers funded by United Way of Sumner County. 10:30 a.m. check-in. Information

Women in Business Mixer

Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington. 4-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Gallatin Young Professionals – Let’s Get Lunch

Join Young Professionals and meet at various local eateries and grow your network. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Avenue. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 20

TN Small Business Development Center

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center is available to meet with business owners to discuss development of business plans and offer resources to help in the starting and growing of a small business. Contact the Chamber of Commerce to schedule a one-on-one appointment. 792-6722. Information

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

WELL is an initiative of Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationship, tackling issues, developing solutions and building a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. Guest speaker will be Sandra Hughes, co-owner & operation of Ernie Reyes’ World Martial Arts, owner of Iron Lotus Gym and co-owner of Zero Trace Defensive Tactics of Lebanon. Ms. Hughes will discuss some practical and useful tip on how to keep sale. Dinner will be catered by Southern Bites and a cash bar will be available. The Venue, 1023 South Water Avenue. 5-7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected official that centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Bourbon & Bubbles

A tasting event at which attendees can sample bourbon, spirits, wine and more. Live music and delicious food from area restaurants available to purchase. Attendees must be 21 or older. The Park at Harlinsdale. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Friends of Franklin Parks. General admission: $79 plus fee and tax. VIP ticket: $150 plus fee and tax. 5 p.m. Chairs available. No pets. Information