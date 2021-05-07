Federal officials approve Tennessee disaster declaration

VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials have approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee's severe weather and flooding in March.

The Monday declaration will help 23 counties impacted by the storms that took place on March 27-28, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

"I appreciate our local, state, and federal partners working so quickly, in difficult situations, to gather damage estimates and information so we are able to receive this federal relief from what was Tennessee's second major disaster in 2021," Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

The 23 counties included are Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

The declaration by President Joe Biden's administration means the counties can seek reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

March's severe weather resulted in seven fatalities and disrupted power to 15,000 customers.