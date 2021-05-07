Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021
Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs
The Associated Press
Updated 3:23PM
Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday, pulling major indexes below the record highs they set last week.
The S&P 500 lost 1% after spending the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5% as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google's parent company fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had traded higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading.
Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index down 2.6%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.