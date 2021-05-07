Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

Nashville Soccer Club, Opry to lift virus capacity restrictions

Updated 7:46AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Two major Nashville venues will soon lift capacity restrictions as the city continues to reopen from implementing limitations on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News outlets report that Nashville Soccer Club will open at near capacity for its May 23 match. Face coverings will still be encouraged, but not required for outdoors.

Meanwhile, Grand Ole Opry will begin weekly performances at full capacity on May 14 for the first time in more than a year. The indoor mask mandate will remain in place.

That night's show will include Opry members Lorrie Morgan and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Earlier this year, Nashville officials announced that on May 14 the city would lift all COVID-19 restrictions, except for an indoor mask mandate. The city decided to ease the limits after the virus vaccine had been available to all adults for several weeks.

