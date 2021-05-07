Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data undercuts rates

Stocks are closing at record highs on Wall Street Friday as a stunningly disappointing report on the nation's job market signaled to investors that interest rates will stay low.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, above its record closing level set at the end of last month.

Voices up and down Wall Street acknowledged that Friday morning's jobs report was a massive shock, and it jolted the bond market. But many still expect the economy to keep strengthening.

Stocks that have benefited most from low rates, including high-growth tech companies, helped drive the gains.

