VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

Tennessee Latino leaders form PAC to elect Latino Democrats

NASHVILLE (AP) — A group of Latino leaders in Tennessee has formed a political action committee with the goal of electing Latino Democrats in the state.

Fuerza Democrats Tennessee recently registered as a PAC with the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, executive director Sandra Sepulveda said on Thursday.

The group "wants to ensure that the growing Latino population in the state is reflected at all levels of government," according to a news release. It will be focused on mobilizing both Latino candidates and voters.

Sepulveda serves on Nashville's Metro Council as its first Latina member. Fuerza Democrats Tennessee grew out of Middle Tennessee Hispanic Democrats, which was established in 2009.

