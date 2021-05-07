VOL. 45 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 7, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Friday, 8-9 a.m. Free. Conference room will be at 50% capacity (masks and social distance required. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Chamber 101 Orientation

Attendees will have an opportunity to pitch their business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn how to make the most of a Chamber membership. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Lunch & Learn - Substance Use Disorders in the Workplace

Human Resource professionals, managers and executives will be able to learn from experts in the field. Topics include indicators of substance abuse, tactics and legal concerns. Lunch provided with reservations. Reservations Information

MAY 7-8

Franchise Expo Nashville

The Franchise Expo Nashville brings together attendees, exhibitors, speakers and sponsors for information sharing, education and business development. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue S. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square. Information

MAY 7-9

50th annual Tennessee Craft Fair

More than 150 artists from across the southeast showcase their work on the great lawn in front of the Parthenon at Centennial Park. Masks encouraged and social distancing suggested. Free, with free parking and shuttle service from HCA parking lots Saturday and Sunday. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Run for the Roses

St. John Vianney Catholic School presents its annual auction and gala with a dinner, cash bar, silent auction and a live auction. Entertainment by the Respectables. Attire is Derby, and the event is for those 21 and older. $80 per person or $640 table. 5:30 VIP auction sneak peek, available to sponsors only. 6 p.m. general admission. St. John Vianney School, 501 N. Water Avenue Information

MONDAY, MAY 10

Gallatin Chamber Of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Del Phillips, director of Sumner County Schools, presents his State of the Schools address. Depot Square, 254 W. Eastland Avenue 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $18 for reservations by noon May 7. $20 for reservations after deadline. $25 at the door. Information

REIN Main Event Cash Flow Smackdown

The experienced panel debates cash-flow investing strategies. Online and live event. Panelist: Tim Davis, fix & flip; Mike Brady, buy & hold; Carly Radzimopwski, commercial/multifamily; Johnnie Poole, wholesaling; James Fineman, short-term rentals. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required. Information