Former Tennessee prison officer sentenced for beating inmate

VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021

MEMPHIS (AP) — A former Tennessee corrections officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for taking part in the beating of an inmate along with other officers, prosecutors said.

Jonathan York is one of six Tennessee Department of Correction officers who have pleaded guilty to using unlawful force against an inmate and covering up the beating at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

According to evidence that was part of York's guilty plea, York and other officers entered the cell of an inmate in the prison's mental health unit on Feb. 1, 2019.

Inside the cell, York asked a fellow officer to cover the surveillance camera. York then punched the inmate about 30 times, prosecutors said.

York watched as two other officers punched the inmate, authorities alleged.

"York spoke with other correctional officers and they conspired to tell a false cover story about what happened," a news release from the U.S. attorney's office said.