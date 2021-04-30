Tennesseans can request personalized license plates with app

VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN mobile app.

With the app, residents can chose from more than 100 types of Tennessee license plates and enter their personalized configurations. The app lets them know immediately if the configuration they want is available, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

In addition to license plates, the MyTN app provides access to more than 40 government services including unemployment benefits, state park reservations, health services, and mental health support lines. The app can be downloaded at MyTN.gov through the Apple or Android store.