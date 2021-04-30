Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021

Tennessee to see more trauma-informed schools

The Associated Press

Updated 4:56AM
The Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday announced that 176 schools have been selected to become trauma-informed schools.

According to a news release, the new cohort doubles the original 73 schools from the first group selected for the 2018-19 school year.

The schools selected have committed to a two-year development cycle with the state's education agency, including training, resources and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies to provide support for students.

The agency said schools that adopt such measures have seen improvements in attendance, teacher satisfaction and a reduction in suspensions and expulsions.

"Like each student, each school community is special and unique, and schools that implement trauma-informed strategies are helping to ensure students receive the academic and nonacademic supports they need," Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement.

