Stocks end higher, pushing S&P 500 to another record high

VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021

Stocks overcame a midday stumble and ended broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 to another record high.

The benchmark index rose 0.7% Thursday. Communications companies powered a big part of the gain, led by a 7.3% leap in Facebook after the company reported big growth in digital ad revenue.

Investors got several encouraging reports indicating that the economy is gaining momentum as it emerges from a recession brought on by the pandemic.

The government reported that the economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, and applications for unemployment aid fell again last week.

Treasury yields rose.