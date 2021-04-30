Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021
Stocks end higher, pushing S&P 500 to another record high
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
Stocks overcame a midday stumble and ended broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 to another record high.
The benchmark index rose 0.7% Thursday. Communications companies powered a big part of the gain, led by a 7.3% leap in Facebook after the company reported big growth in digital ad revenue.
Investors got several encouraging reports indicating that the economy is gaining momentum as it emerges from a recession brought on by the pandemic.
The government reported that the economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, and applications for unemployment aid fell again last week.
Treasury yields rose.