VOL. 45 | NO. 18 | Friday, April 30, 2021

Virtual Policy Talks. A community forum featuring elected officials on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Monday, May 3

Cheatham County Capital Improvements

The Cheatham County Capital Improvements Committee meets the first Monday of each month. 5-6:30 p.m. The Board of Education Annex Building, 104 Elizabeth Street, Ashland City. Meetings are open to the public. Information

Cheatham County School Board

The Cheatham County School Board meets once a month at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda (lasting no longer than 30 minutes) followed by the regular meeting. 7-9 p.m. 108 Elizabeth Street. Information

Pegram Special Events Committee Meeting

This committee meets at Pegram Park, 482 Thompson Road, Pegram. 7-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Participants often have a Zoom background promoting their events and links to share in the chat box. Members-only event. Register to attend. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business at Members Connect Leads Exchange. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the world. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other members. Springhill Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Conference room will be at 50% capacity (masks and social distance required. Information

MAY 7-8

Franchise Expo Nashville

The Franchise Expo Nashville brings together attendees, exhibitors, expert speakers and sponsors for information sharing, education, business development and fun. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue S. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Learn how to make a difference with Williamson, Inc. Partnership. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Join local Cheatham County Democrats and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Chamber East

While We Were Quarantining – New Development in East Nashville Webinar. Join the Chamber East Area Advisory Council for a panel discussion on new developments and changes in the East Nashville business landscape that occurred “while we were quarantining.” 1-2 p.m. Zoom access information will be provided before the webinar. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

Cheatham County Public Library, 188 County Services Drive, Ashland City. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Information: Information