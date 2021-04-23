Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Smokies announces dates for firefly viewing, lottery to open

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

GATLINBURG (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced June 1-8 as the dates for its annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity.

The Photinus carolinus is a unique firefly species that flashes synchronously. They draw thousands of visitors to the park each year. The firefly viewing event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and this year vehicle passes will be limited to 100 per night for the eight nights of predicted peak firefly activity, according to the park. Attendance is limited in order to reduce traffic congestion and minimize the disturbance to these unique fireflies during their mating period.

A lottery for vehicle passes is online at www.recreation.gov. The lottery opens on Friday morning and closes on Monday. Results will be available by May 7.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0