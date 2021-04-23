Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed, S&P 500 still near record

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier.

The benchmark index ended down less than one point Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed basically unchanged. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

It's a heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes.

Investors will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0