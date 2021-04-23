Stocks end a wobbly day mixed, S&P 500 still near record

VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier.

The benchmark index ended down less than one point Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed basically unchanged. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

It's a heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes.

Investors will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress.