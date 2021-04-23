Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

6 apply for vacant circuit court judgeship in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — Six people have applied for a vacant circuit court judgeship in Tennessee.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider the applicants for the position that covers Montgomery and Robertson counties. Judge Ross H. Hicks is retiring in July, creating the opening.

The applicants are Carl Daniel Brollier Jr., chief deputy assistant district attorney general; Nathaniel Ray Flinchbaugh, senior associate general counsel in the Tennessee Department of Health; Adrienne Gilliam Fry, private practice attorney; Gregory D. Smith, municipal court judge; M. Joel Wallace, private practice attorney; and Joseph P. Weyant, private practice attorney.

A public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2 in Clarksville. The commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.

