VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Stocks reach more records as earnings kick into high gear

The Associated Press

Updated 3:11PM
Modest gains for stocks nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to more record highs on Wall Street as investors brace for a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% Monday, while the Nasdaq added 0.9%. The Dow Jones industrials ended slightly lower. Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report their results this week.

Apple, Microsoft, McDonald's and Caterpillar are among the big-name companies that will be telling investors how they did in the first three months of the year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%.

