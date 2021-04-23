Feds OKs Tennessee disaster declaration for winter storm

VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials have approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee's winter storms in February.

State officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency's declaration will help 13 counties impacted by severe winter weather from Feb. 11-19.

The declaration by President Joe Biden's administration means the counties can seek reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

Tennessee Emergency Management officials say the waves of freezing rain, heavy snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused six deaths in the state and more than 20,000 Tennesseans lost power at the height of the storm.

The counties in the declaration are Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott, Shelby and Smith.