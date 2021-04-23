Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Tennessee offering bonuses to add, keep corrections officers

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is now offering a series of bonuses in an effort to try to recruit and keep more correctional officers in its prison system.

The state Department of Correction says all newly hired correctional officers will receive a $5,000 signing bonus, payable over 18 months.

Additionally, current correctional officers will receive a $5,000 bonus in an effort to keep them on board.

A third bonus will offer $1,000 for department employees who recruit new correctional officers. The bonuses went into effect Wednesday.

The department says it currently has 858 correctional officer vacancies statewide.

Officials plan to fund the bonuses using existing money from equity and payroll savings.

