Stocks end higher on Wall Street after a day of steady gains

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street after steadily gaining throughout the day.

The S&P 500 index added 0.9% Wednesday following its first back-to-back loss since March.

Technology companies and banks helped lead the way higher. Communications stocks were among the only losers, led by a 7.4% drop in Netflix after the video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with a slowdown in subscriber additions.

Much of the market's focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and how well their quarterly results turn out.

Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices fell.