Survey: Employees looking to change jobs at record rate

VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

The numbers are staggering: Several recent surveys are showing that 35% and 65% of all employees plan to find a new job soon.

One of the top reasons cited is corporate culture. The pandemic has been with us for more than a year, and many companies have not handled the situation well. The result is unhappy employees.

Some employers have forced employees into endless meetings or have been unforgiving with personal matters. The experience has been especially isolating for young employees who might be home alone, without an option to socialize with co-workers or even to go out with friends.

Many organizations have failed to recognize how tough working from home in this situation can be. Although, in fairness, those at the top are likely struggling with their own pandemic challenges.

In the end, employees whose employers haven’t handled COVID well have had enough. They’re ready to move on.

In addition, many people have found added balance during this crazy time. They are reprioritizing what’s important to them. They are no longer interested in the corporate rat race or working themselves to the bone.

These employees are not only looking to switch companies, they’re looking to switch careers. They want to do something different, and something that better suits their personal values and priorities.

Similarly, many workers have taken advantage of working from home. They’ve left expensive cities and moved closer to family. Many of those workers are not interested to return to the city or to the office anytime soon. They’re now looking for permanently remote jobs.

This change will present interesting opportunities for employees. The more people change jobs, the more jobs will be available. And, all of this change might give job seekers the upper hand. They might be considered for roles they were previously thought to be less than qualified for.

And employers will be forced to be more competitive with regards to benefits such as working from home.

Today, some candidates are interviewing all the way to the offer stage then walking way if the company is unwilling to allow them to work from home permanently. This is something we never would have talked about two years ago because the strategy would have had little chance of working. But today, companies are being forced to rethink work from home in order to remain competitive.

What are you doing to prepare? This is an unprecedented time with the potential for unprecedented opportunities.

If you’ve thought of looking for a new job, it’s time to get your resume and LinkedIn profile in order. If you want to switch careers completely, take an inventory of your transferrable skills.

Set up networking calls and get yourself back out there.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.