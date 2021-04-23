VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Lebanon Rising Flood Relief Concert. Featured artists include Sweetn3, Lance Pierce Band, Lain Tomlinson & Austin Slade. Wilson Bank & Trust West Lawn at Castle Heights. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Good Morning Gallatin

Del Phillips, director of Sumner County Schools, gives an Education update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive. 7:30-9 a.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Downtown Connect: Speed Networking

Participants will have a chance to expand their network, build new relationships and grow their business with this virtual networking opportunity. Attendees will be randomly grouped and will experience a series of brief, video-based networking opportunities. Capacity limited. Schedule: 10 a.m. Zoom video and PC audio are required. Attendees must join the Zoom event by 10:05 a.m. Late guests will not be permitted to join. Complimentary event, but registration is required. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Enjoy various eateries in Gallatin while networking with other professionals living and working in Gallatin. Guests are welcome, but this event is specifically for members of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Prince Street Pizza and Pub, 123 E. Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESADAY, APRIL 28

Youth Job & Volunteer Fair

For those 15-18 who are seeking employment and volunteer opportunities in Gallatin. Hosted by Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, American Job Center, Gallatin Economic Development Agency & Gallatin Shalom Zone. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd, Gallatin. 3-6 p.m. Free. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Virtual Policy Talks

A community forum featuring elected officials on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

Pegram Town Meeting

Meeting open to the public. The Town of Pegram is led by a mayor and board of alderman. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy 70, Pegram. 7-8:30 p.m. Information

Monday, May 3

Cheatham County Capital Improvements

The Cheatham County Capital Improvements Committee meets the first Monday of each month. 5-6:30 p.m. The Board of Education Annex Building, 104 Elizabeth Street, Ashland City. Meetings are open to the public. Information

Cheatham County School Board

The Cheatham County School Board meets once a month at Ashland City Elementary. Public forum is first on the agenda (lasting no longer than 30 minutes) followed by the regular meeting. 7-9 p.m. 108 Elizabeth Street. Information

Pegram Special Events Committee Meeting

This committee meets at Pegram Park, 482 Thompson Road, Pegram. 7-8 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Participants often have a Zoom background promoting their events and links to share in the chat box. Members-only event. Register to attend. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

In-Person Member Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business at Members Connect Leads Exchange. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the world. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other members. Springhill Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 5011 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 7

In Person First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Williamson, Inc. Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. 8-9 a.m. Free. Conference room will be at 50% capacity (masks and social distance required. Information