Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2021

|100, 101 Ridgelake
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Gc Bellevue LLC
|Ridgelake Prop Investor LLC
|$94,500,000
|211 Commerce
|Nashville
|37201
|3/2
|Velocis Lincoln Commerce Spe LLC
|Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada
|$50,250,000
|300 Blue Lake
|Antioch
|37013
|3/11
|325 Blue Lake Circle LLC; 325 Blue Lake Circle Tic 2 LLC
|Timberlake Apts Assoc LP
|$31,050,000
|130, 134, 138 12th, 1117 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|3/22
|1111 Church Street Ground Owner LLC
|1117 Church Street Prop Owner LLC
|$28,000,000
|3744 Annex
|Nashville
|37209
|3/12
|Extra Space Prop Two LLC
|Ess Prisa II LLC
|$17,800,000
|801 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|Union Brick Re LLC
|Louise C Cline Trust Agreement
|$14,618,534
|801 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|801 Church LLC
|SP Church Project-Land LLC
|$12,000,000
|2947 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/30
|GFP Cl Nashville 2947 LLC
|KDN Inv LLC
|$11,200,000
|3808 Cleghorn
|Nashville
|37215
|3/31
|Village at Green Hills LLC
|RC Battleship Partners
|$7,650,000
|151 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|3/12
|HPT TA Prop Trust
|Continental Inns of America- 151 North 1st Street
|$7,600,000
|4388 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|3/4
|4492 Partnership GP
|Bills Nadine L Graves; Buck Lena Ann Graves; Goehring Phyllis Madonna Graves; Graves Daniel Bruce; Graves Edward Neil; Graves Jerry Donald; Lovell Wanda Ruth Graves; McKinney Linda Kathryn Graves; Ward Barbara Elaine Graves; Carty Sharon Joyce-Graves
|$6,800,000
|522, 526 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|522 Fifth Venture LLC
|5th South Devs LLC
|$6,794,025
|1009 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Parachute 1009 LP
|Legacy 8th Ave South LLC
|$5,766,000
|0 Old Franklin
|Antioch
|37013
|3/10
|Alta Old Franklin Owner LLC
|CRP/ECG Old Franklin MF LLC
|$5,750,000
|1021 Dr Martin L King Jr
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Eleven North Parcel LP
|W W Grainger Inc
|$5,361,000
|220, 222, 224 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|Shiv Investment Group; Chancery Court Clerk For Putnam County Linda F Reeder; Patel Hiran; Patel Karen; Patel Nanu; Patel Nisha; Patel Sanjaybhai D
|$5,200,000
|7000 Westbelt
|Nashville
|37209
|3/4
|Sl6 Nashville Industrial LP
|WTC Westbelt LLC
|$4,400,000
|1638 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|3/23
|Albatross To Home LLC
|Corolla Management Corp
|$4,000,000
|110 George L Davis
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|Jobalia Nishith; Patel Nayankumar
|Simms Allison W; Simms Matthew A
|$3,625,000
|7211 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Eskimo Centennial
|Nashville Steel Corp
|$3,600,000
|5300 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|3/9
|BG Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC
|Good Horse LLC
|$3,560,000
|1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|3/2
|Rivergate Warren LLC
|Umansky Prop Hn LLC
|$3,400,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/19
|EGH Land Dev LLC
|Evergreen Hills GP
|$3,373,946
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/11
|525 Group LLC
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$3,227,000
|510 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|3/29
|SE Nashville Maxwell LLC
|Truist Bank
|$3,000,000
|1909 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|3/29
|Jupiter Land & Cattle Co LLC
|Village Partners
|$2,775,000
|6960, 6968 Nolensville, 7203, 7235 Old Burkitt
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/4
|SE Nashville Burkitt LLC
|Sunoco Retail LLC
|$2,750,000
|132 Spence
|Nashville
|37210
|3/12
|IMI Real Estate LLC
|132 Spence LLC
|$2,650,000
|642 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|3/17
|Valo LLC
|Group 42 LLC
|$2,640,000
|5737 Temple
|Nashville
|37221
|3/17
|525 Group LLC
|Mr Hotels LLC
|$2,640,000
|1201 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|3/25
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|Cole Robert Estate; Mathes Peggy D Administrator Pendente Lite; Cole Harold C; Hubbard James; McClearen Brenda; Russell Gary E; Russell Richard D; Sanford Martha C; Sanford Timothy
|$2,425,000
|901 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|7G 901 Charlotte LLC
|Otis Elevator Co
|$2,400,000
|800 14th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|Union Brick Re LLC
|Cline Charles D Sr
|$2,381,466
|4119 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/25
|Mannat Hotels LLC
|John & Berna Bruzzone Family Partnership LP
|$2,125,000
|346 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|3/22
|Soko Prop LLC
|Charlotte21 LLC
|$2,065,000
|6 Lewis, 2 Fairfield, 56 Trimble
|Nashville
|37210
|3/30
|Rabiee Hamid
|Hedley Thomas Powell
|$1,950,000
|1234 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/19
|Tm Germantown LLC
|Little Christopher R
|$1,900,000
|604 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|3/29
|Ayesh Salah Jamal
|K&L Prop Partnership
|$1,880,000
|809 Heathcote
|Nashville
|37210
|3/12
|CCM Holdings LLC
|Ramovich Emil; Ramovich Dano
|$1,848,000
|0 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/12
|Elementary Living LLC
|Firstbank
|$1,800,000
|2030 25th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/2
|2030 25th Ave LLC
|2030 25th Partners LLC
|$1,750,000
|1021, 1023 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Parachute 1009 LP
|Matthew & Meghan Britton GP
|$1,700,000
|4800 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|4800 Cp Partners LLC
|Asneed2 GP
|$1,660,000
|14141 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/19
|Torres Gloria E; Torres Nelson
|Blackneck Farm LLC; Dobbins Timothy L
|$1,550,000
|5321 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|3/16
|Shriebman Amnon
|Antioch Inv Co
|$1,275,000
|3017 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/2
|3017 DK LLC
|Rhp Hotels LLC
|$1,125,000
|132 Spence
|Nashville
|37210
|3/3
|132 Spence LLC
|Thomas W Beasley Family Trust
|$1,125,000
|436 McNally
|Nashville
|37211
|3/11
|Dehghani Omid; Haidari Kamran
|436 McNally LLC
|$1,125,000
|1004 Hickory Hill
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/17
|Smith Elizabeth Ann; Smith Jeffrey A
|Larry W Powell Prop LLC
|$1,100,000
|1170 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/18
|Rwa Dickerson Assoc LLC
|CDS Capital LLC Series 101
|$1,026,000
|1023 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/19
|PWM Holdings LLC
|Soltani Brothers GP
|$1,010,000
|0 Big East Fork
|Franklin
|37064
|3/25
|Dalske Luke; Dalske Sarah
|Little East Fork Partners
|$995,000
|117 28th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/15
|MB
|Viener Fest LLC
|$911,000
|0 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/3
|Holt Nelson; Vista Land Co LLC
|Eatherly J D; Eatherly Prop
|$900,000
|509, 511 Hagan
|Nashville
|37203
|3/17
|Hagan Gray Owner LLC
|Mohammadkhah Taghi
|$800,000
|3215 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/29
|Abbasi Mahyar; Abbasi Mazyar; Abbasi Parviz
|Braswell Ronald Joe
|$800,000
|664 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|3/10
|Jcsdsu Inv LLC; Sonshine Car Wash Madison TN LLC
|TBSH Car Wash LLC
|$755,450
|2829 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|3/25
|ACDC Commercial Holdings LLC
|Columbine Place Part
|$740,000
|7175 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|3/17
|Om Sai Hotel Inc
|Neill Benjamin W
|$710,000
|2813 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|3/4
|Badewitz Ernst R
|Saunders Bill D
|$684,000
|1990, 1998 Wingo
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/19
|Morehead Darleen M; Morehead Richard A
|Jones Claudette W
|$660,000
|1804, 1810 12th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/1
|Shahosseini Ali Trustee; Zabihollah Shahhosseini Living Trust
|JDM Dev LLC
|$600,000
|1125 Granada
|Nashville
|37206
|3/30
|Taylor Vivian
|Forward Motion Prop LLC
|$593,000
|337 Margo
|Nashville
|37211
|3/1
|Kendrick Realty LLC
|Eslami Hassan
|$550,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/9
|Bowe Rose Utley
|Scruggs Roger D Jr
|$516,000
|2236 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|3/25
|Cornerstone Inv Inc
|Nashville realtyg roup.Com LLC
|$468,750
|0 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/10
|Elementary Living LLC
|Hall Enrichment Group LLC
|$450,000
|1001 Mansfield
|Nashville
|37206
|3/22
|Middle TN Inv LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$449,900
|1001 Mansfield
|Nashville
|37206
|3/11
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Hidden Trail Prop LLC
|$430,000
|6245 Lickton
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/5
|Somerville Carl Jason
|Jackson Minta C Estate
|$400,000
|120, 122 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/5
|Square One Prop LLC
|Wright Prop Inc
|$395,000
|1707 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|3/15
|Gildas Club Middle Tennessee
|Golter Family Irrevocable Trust
|$392,500
|1402 Walsh
|Nashville
|37208
|3/30
|Long Leah; Long Parker
|King Michael John A; Horton John T
|$355,500
|1049 Trinity
|Nashville
|37216
|3/15
|Gougeon Family Prop Trust
|Power Control of TN Inc
|$350,000
|1406 Walsh
|Nashville
|37208
|3/29
|Dube Katelyn M
|Horton John T; King Michael John A
|$349,900
|448 Old Towne
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/3
|White Jessica
|Marc Lagasse Trust
|$344,000
|414 Brewer
|Nashville
|37211
|3/3
|Brown Jennifer
|Jordan James E; Jordan Rosalie Rowan
|$334,363
|1404 Walsh
|Nashville
|37208
|3/10
|Cheney Daniel; Cheney David S
|Horton John T; King Michael John A
|$329,900
|1413 Stratton
|Nashville
|37206
|3/26
|Hannahelliott LLC
|Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan; Lovell Carla L
|$320,000
|116 Cedar
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/10
|Toll Alisha M; Toll Steven S
|Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M
|$315,000
|760, 762 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|3/5
|Hb Prop Group LLC
|Byers Milam; Frederick Michael Marion Seperate Prop Trust
|$307,000
|2715 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|3/8
|Martin Land Dev of Louisville Inc
|2J GP
|$305,000
|928 Myatt Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|3/30
|Green Duck Recycling LLC
|Rabiei Mojtaba
|$300,000
|193 Little Green
|Nashville
|37210
|3/10
|Jones Joshua; Kim Soyeon
|Crow Johnny Jr
|$290,000
|5103 Whitaker
|Nashville
|37211
|3/30
|Starkey Heath
|MJT Enterprises LLC
|$269,000
|465, 467 Cathy Jo
|Nashville
|37211
|3/3
|Tran Que-Lynn
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$265,500
|465, 467 Cathy Jo
|Nashville
|37211
|3/2
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Charles & Patricia Dietrick Living Trust
|$260,000
|5101 Whitaker
|Nashville
|37211
|3/8
|Cooper Matthew; Cowan Brittany
|MJT Enterprise LLC
|$240,000
|744 Revels
|Nashville
|37207
|3/22
|Lamberson Larry W; Lamberson Margaret L
|Capers Memorial C M E Church
|$239,900
|920 Myatt Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|3/10
|Green Duck Recycling LLC
|Nashville Dental Inc
|$215,000
|1326 Bellshire Terrace
|Nashville
|37207
|3/5
|Wherry Kevin
|PLR Prop LLC
|$190,000
|5128 Brick Church
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/31
|Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M
|Schlarb Margaret M; Schlarb Scott E; Schlarb Margaret
|$176,000
|2835 Lake Forest
|Nashville
|37217
|3/22
|Lawless Stephanie R
|Guadalupe Pedro Gomez
|$165,000
|0 Sulphur Creek
|Nashville
|37218
|3/10
|Blachon Gregoire S; Fitzpatrick Katherine
|Janeczko Stanislaw H Iii; Janeczko Tracy A
|$165,000
|8364 Old Pond Creek
|Pegram
|37143
|3/29
|Hartzell Brian D; Tiger Emily M
|Webb Bobby F Estate; Webb Marcia
|$150,000
|4794 Little Marrowbone
|Ashland City
|37015
|3/18
|Conway Douglas M; Conway Susan A
|Team Virginia C
|$104,000