Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2021

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
100, 101 Ridgelake Nashville 37209 3/3 Gc Bellevue LLC Ridgelake Prop Investor LLC $94,500,000
211 Commerce Nashville 37201 3/2 Velocis Lincoln Commerce Spe LLC Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada $50,250,000
300 Blue Lake Antioch 37013 3/11 325 Blue Lake Circle LLC; 325 Blue Lake Circle Tic 2 LLC Timberlake Apts Assoc LP $31,050,000
130, 134, 138 12th, 1117 Church Nashville 37203 3/22 1111 Church Street Ground Owner LLC 1117 Church Street Prop Owner LLC $28,000,000
3744 Annex Nashville 37209 3/12 Extra Space Prop Two LLC Ess Prisa II LLC $17,800,000
801 12th Nashville 37203 3/3 Union Brick Re LLC Louise C Cline Trust Agreement $14,618,534
801 Church Nashville 37203 3/11 801 Church LLC SP Church Project-Land LLC $12,000,000
2947 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/30 GFP Cl Nashville 2947 LLC KDN Inv LLC $11,200,000
3808 Cleghorn Nashville 37215 3/31 Village at Green Hills LLC RC Battleship Partners $7,650,000
151 1st Nashville 37213 3/12 HPT TA Prop Trust Continental Inns of America- 151 North 1st Street $7,600,000
4388 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 3/4 4492 Partnership GP Bills Nadine L Graves; Buck Lena Ann Graves; Goehring Phyllis Madonna Graves; Graves Daniel Bruce; Graves Edward Neil; Graves Jerry Donald; Lovell Wanda Ruth Graves; McKinney Linda Kathryn Graves; Ward Barbara Elaine Graves; Carty Sharon Joyce-Graves $6,800,000
522, 526 5th Nashville 37203 3/12 522 Fifth Venture LLC 5th South Devs LLC $6,794,025
1009 8th Nashville 37203 3/11 Parachute 1009 LP Legacy 8th Ave South LLC $5,766,000
0 Old Franklin Antioch 37013 3/10 Alta Old Franklin Owner LLC CRP/ECG Old Franklin MF LLC $5,750,000
1021 Dr Martin L King Jr Nashville 37203 3/1 Eleven North Parcel LP W W Grainger Inc $5,361,000
220, 222, 224 15th Nashville 37203 3/12 Shaar Forero Prop Inc Shiv Investment Group; Chancery Court Clerk For Putnam County Linda F Reeder; Patel Hiran; Patel Karen; Patel Nanu; Patel Nisha; Patel Sanjaybhai D $5,200,000
7000 Westbelt Nashville 37209 3/4 Sl6 Nashville Industrial LP WTC Westbelt LLC $4,400,000
1638 Bell Nashville 37211 3/23 Albatross To Home LLC Corolla Management Corp $4,000,000
110 George L Davis Nashville 37203 3/12 Jobalia Nishith; Patel Nayankumar Simms Allison W; Simms Matthew A $3,625,000
7211 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/3 Eskimo Centennial Nashville Steel Corp $3,600,000
5300 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/9 BG Nashville Bag Real Prop LLC Good Horse LLC $3,560,000
1821, 1823, 1831 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/2 Rivergate Warren LLC Umansky Prop Hn LLC $3,400,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/19 EGH Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills GP $3,373,946
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/11 525 Group LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $3,227,000
510 Gallatin Nashville 37206 3/29 SE Nashville Maxwell LLC Truist Bank $3,000,000
1909 21st Nashville 37212 3/29 Jupiter Land & Cattle Co LLC Village Partners $2,775,000
6960, 6968 Nolensville, 7203, 7235 Old Burkitt Brentwood 37027 3/4 SE Nashville Burkitt LLC Sunoco Retail LLC $2,750,000
132 Spence Nashville 37210 3/12 IMI Real Estate LLC 132 Spence LLC $2,650,000
642 Iris Nashville 37204 3/17 Valo LLC Group 42 LLC $2,640,000
5737 Temple Nashville 37221 3/17 525 Group LLC Mr Hotels LLC $2,640,000
1201 Gallatin Nashville 37206 3/25 HG Hill Realty Co LLC Cole Robert Estate; Mathes Peggy D Administrator Pendente Lite; Cole Harold C; Hubbard James; McClearen Brenda; Russell Gary E; Russell Richard D; Sanford Martha C; Sanford Timothy $2,425,000
901 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/3 7G 901 Charlotte LLC Otis Elevator Co $2,400,000
800 14th Nashville 37203 3/3 Union Brick Re LLC Cline Charles D Sr $2,381,466
4119 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/25 Mannat Hotels LLC John & Berna Bruzzone Family Partnership LP $2,125,000
346 21st Nashville 37203 3/22 Soko Prop LLC Charlotte21 LLC $2,065,000
6 Lewis, 2 Fairfield, 56 Trimble Nashville 37210 3/30 Rabiee Hamid Hedley Thomas Powell $1,950,000
1234 6th Nashville 37208 3/19 Tm Germantown LLC Little Christopher R $1,900,000
604 Main Nashville 37206 3/29 Ayesh Salah Jamal K&L Prop Partnership $1,880,000
809 Heathcote Nashville 37210 3/12 CCM Holdings LLC Ramovich Emil; Ramovich Dano $1,848,000
0 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 3/12 Elementary Living LLC Firstbank $1,800,000
2030 25th Nashville 37208 3/2 2030 25th Ave LLC 2030 25th Partners LLC $1,750,000
1021, 1023 8th Nashville 37203 3/11 Parachute 1009 LP Matthew & Meghan Britton GP $1,700,000
4800 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/2 4800 Cp Partners LLC Asneed2 GP $1,660,000
14141 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/19 Torres Gloria E; Torres Nelson Blackneck Farm LLC; Dobbins Timothy L $1,550,000
5321 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 3/16 Shriebman Amnon Antioch Inv Co $1,275,000
3017 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/2 3017 DK LLC Rhp Hotels LLC $1,125,000
132 Spence Nashville 37210 3/3 132 Spence LLC Thomas W Beasley Family Trust $1,125,000
436 McNally Nashville 37211 3/11 Dehghani Omid; Haidari Kamran 436 McNally LLC $1,125,000
1004 Hickory Hill Hermitage 37076 3/17 Smith Elizabeth Ann; Smith Jeffrey A Larry W Powell Prop LLC $1,100,000
1170 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/18 Rwa Dickerson Assoc LLC CDS Capital LLC Series 101 $1,026,000
1023 17th Nashville 37212 3/19 PWM Holdings LLC Soltani Brothers GP $1,010,000
0 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 3/25 Dalske Luke; Dalske Sarah Little East Fork Partners $995,000
117 28th Nashville 37203 3/15 MB Viener Fest LLC $911,000
0 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/3 Holt Nelson; Vista Land Co LLC Eatherly J D; Eatherly Prop $900,000
509, 511 Hagan Nashville 37203 3/17 Hagan Gray Owner LLC Mohammadkhah Taghi $800,000
3215 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/29 Abbasi Mahyar; Abbasi Mazyar; Abbasi Parviz Braswell Ronald Joe $800,000
664 Myatt Madison 37115 3/10 Jcsdsu Inv LLC; Sonshine Car Wash Madison TN LLC TBSH Car Wash LLC $755,450
2829 Columbine Nashville 37204 3/25 ACDC Commercial Holdings LLC Columbine Place Part $740,000
7175 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 3/17 Om Sai Hotel Inc Neill Benjamin W $710,000
2813 Columbine Nashville 37204 3/4 Badewitz Ernst R Saunders Bill D $684,000
1990, 1998 Wingo Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/19 Morehead Darleen M; Morehead Richard A Jones Claudette W $660,000
1804, 1810 12th Nashville 37208 3/1 Shahosseini Ali Trustee; Zabihollah Shahhosseini Living Trust JDM Dev LLC $600,000
1125 Granada Nashville 37206 3/30 Taylor Vivian Forward Motion Prop LLC $593,000
337 Margo Nashville 37211 3/1 Kendrick Realty LLC Eslami Hassan $550,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/9 Bowe Rose Utley Scruggs Roger D Jr $516,000
2236 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 3/25 Cornerstone Inv Inc Nashville realtyg roup.Com LLC $468,750
0 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 3/10 Elementary Living LLC Hall Enrichment Group LLC $450,000
1001 Mansfield Nashville 37206 3/22 Middle TN Inv LLC Music City Holdings LLC $449,900
1001 Mansfield Nashville 37206 3/11 Music City Holdings LLC Hidden Trail Prop LLC $430,000
6245 Lickton Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Somerville Carl Jason Jackson Minta C Estate $400,000
120, 122 Two Mile Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/5 Square One Prop LLC Wright Prop Inc $395,000
1707 Division Nashville 37203 3/15 Gildas Club Middle Tennessee Golter Family Irrevocable Trust $392,500
1402 Walsh Nashville 37208 3/30 Long Leah; Long Parker King Michael John A; Horton John T $355,500
1049 Trinity Nashville 37216 3/15 Gougeon Family Prop Trust Power Control of TN Inc $350,000
1406 Walsh Nashville 37208 3/29 Dube Katelyn M Horton John T; King Michael John A $349,900
448 Old Towne Brentwood 37027 3/3 White Jessica Marc Lagasse Trust $344,000
414 Brewer Nashville 37211 3/3 Brown Jennifer Jordan James E; Jordan Rosalie Rowan $334,363
1404 Walsh Nashville 37208 3/10 Cheney Daniel; Cheney David S Horton John T; King Michael John A $329,900
1413 Stratton Nashville 37206 3/26 Hannahelliott LLC Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan; Lovell Carla L $320,000
116 Cedar Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/10 Toll Alisha M; Toll Steven S Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M $315,000
760, 762 McPherson Nashville 37221 3/5 Hb Prop Group LLC Byers Milam; Frederick Michael Marion Seperate Prop Trust $307,000
2715 Brick Church Nashville 37207 3/8 Martin Land Dev of Louisville Inc 2J GP $305,000
928 Myatt Industrial Madison 37115 3/30 Green Duck Recycling LLC Rabiei Mojtaba $300,000
193 Little Green Nashville 37210 3/10 Jones Joshua; Kim Soyeon Crow Johnny Jr $290,000
5103 Whitaker Nashville 37211 3/30 Starkey Heath MJT Enterprises LLC $269,000
465, 467 Cathy Jo Nashville 37211 3/3 Tran Que-Lynn Music City Holdings LLC $265,500
465, 467 Cathy Jo Nashville 37211 3/2 Music City Holdings LLC Charles & Patricia Dietrick Living Trust $260,000
5101 Whitaker Nashville 37211 3/8 Cooper Matthew; Cowan Brittany MJT Enterprise LLC $240,000
744 Revels Nashville 37207 3/22 Lamberson Larry W; Lamberson Margaret L Capers Memorial C M E Church $239,900
920 Myatt Industrial Madison 37115 3/10 Green Duck Recycling LLC Nashville Dental Inc $215,000
1326 Bellshire Terrace Nashville 37207 3/5 Wherry Kevin PLR Prop LLC $190,000
5128 Brick Church Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/31 Kenerson Cassandra J; Kenerson Kevin M Schlarb Margaret M; Schlarb Scott E; Schlarb Margaret $176,000
2835 Lake Forest Nashville 37217 3/22 Lawless Stephanie R Guadalupe Pedro Gomez $165,000
0 Sulphur Creek Nashville 37218 3/10 Blachon Gregoire S; Fitzpatrick Katherine Janeczko Stanislaw H Iii; Janeczko Tracy A $165,000
8364 Old Pond Creek Pegram 37143 3/29 Hartzell Brian D; Tiger Emily M Webb Bobby F Estate; Webb Marcia $150,000
4794 Little Marrowbone Ashland City 37015 3/18 Conway Douglas M; Conway Susan A Team Virginia C $104,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0